PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- High pressure has been responsible for the unseasonably warm temperatures and fair weather this weekend. The ridge of high pressure is moving eastward, and we are making room for the next storm system. We continue to watch an area of low pressure on the west coast track in our direction. Winds will increase ahead of this system. South-southwest gusts of 20-30 mph will be common on Monday afternoon, with gusts up to 40 mph possible for areas south of Phoenix; some high-country locations can expect gusts greater than 40 mph. Blowing dust will likely be on Monday afternoon/evening in dust-prone areas.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 28 DAYS AGO