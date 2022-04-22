ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Should the Hornets have fired head coach James Borrego? Tell us what you think

By KJ Edelman
The Charlotte Hornets have officially fired James Borrego as their head coach after four seasons at the helm.

Borrego went 138-163 in his four years with the team and missed the playoffs each time. In his last season with the Hornets, Borrego led Charlotte to its first winning season since 2016 — a 10-win improvement from the year prior. Still, the team was bounced out of the play-in tournament early .

With the news of his firing, we want to know what you think: Should the Hornets have let Borrego go?

The Charlotte Observer has continued throughout its years of service to Charlotte and the surrounding communities, to accurately reflect the region and what matters to the local residents. The Observer heavily covers development and schools—factors strongly affected by rampant growth in the city and the region—and continues deep coverage of the area's traditional interests: banking, business, industry, religion, and stock-car racing. The paper tackles controversial economic and social issues and is innovative in creating new products such as the niche site, Charlotte Five, a publication serving young adults interested in nightlife, local development, culture, and causes that are important to them. The Charlotte Observer staff has won four Pulitzer Prizes, including two Gold Medals for Public Service.

