Should the Hornets have fired head coach James Borrego? Tell us what you think

The Charlotte Hornets have officially fired James Borrego as their head coach after four seasons at the helm.

Borrego went 138-163 in his four years with the team and missed the playoffs each time. In his last season with the Hornets, Borrego led Charlotte to its first winning season since 2016 — a 10-win improvement from the year prior. Still, the team was bounced out of the play-in tournament early .

With the news of his firing, we want to know what you think: Should the Hornets have let Borrego go?