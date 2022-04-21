ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Relive Huddersfield's win against Barnsley as the Tykes are relegated

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThat's as far as we go here on a night of contrasting emotions in West Yorkshire. For Huddersfield, tonight's win confirms they will be in the play-offs at the very least, as they look to secure promotion back to the Premier League. At the opposite end of the table,...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

BBC

Does another record Nou Camp crowd show appetite for women’s football?

Barcelona have set the standard again after they broke their own record crowd at the Nou Camp in their victory over Wolfsburg. The Champions League holders put five past Wolfsburg in front of 91,648 fans to claim a resounding victory in the first leg of their European semi-final. Having previously...
UEFA
SB Nation

Norwich City 0-3 Newcastle - Match report: Welcome to the top half, Magpies!

Another weekend, another win. It feels right at home for Newcastle fans, who have gone on to enjoy four consecutive victories by the Geordie Army. It’s been three weeks without knowing defeat for Newcastle and one has to wonder what could have been had the takeover taken place a couple of months before it actually did, or had some stupid games ended on the positive side of things instead of in soul-crushing draws (against Watford) or defeats (against Everton). One of the teams fighting for survival with Newcastle no more than five months ago, Norwich, hosted the Magpies on Saturday while sitting dead-last in the Premier League and, most probably, needing a miracle to stay in the top category of English football when all is said and done.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Ralph Hasenhuttl sends top-10 rallying cry to Southampton players

Ralph Hasenhuttl says the time has come for Southampton to prove they are worthy of a top-10 Premier League finish ahead of a run of fixtures against their nearest rivals.Saints’ aspirations of ending in the upper half of the division were dealt a blow by Thursday evening’s uninspiring 2-0 loss at relegation-threatened Burnley.A host of clubs are jostling for position in midtable, with Hasenhuttl’s men in the mix alongside Leicester, Brighton, Newcastle, Crystal Palace and Aston Villa.Southampton will face four of those sides in the final month of the season, beginning with Sunday’s trip along the south coast to take...
PREMIER LEAGUE
FOX Sports

Liverpool beats Everton 2-0 in derby, quad bid still alive

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool’s 2-0 victory in a frantic 240th Merseyside derby on Sunday kept its quadruple bid on track while pushing Everton slightly closer to a first relegation in 71 years. Andrew Robertson’s second goal of the season produced the vital breakthrough after 62 minutes of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Paul Ince Hails Championship Survival Despite Defeat At Hull

The Royals secured safety in the Championship for 2022/2023 after Peterborough United lost to Nottingham Forest. Unfortunately, Reading didn’t pick up any points on the afternoon after a 3-0 defeat to Hull City at the MKM Stadium, but interim manager Paul Ince was positive after the game. He spoke to the official club website and Berkshire Live.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Women's Super League: Sian Rogers stars as Aston Villa hold Manchester United

Sian Rogers impressed on her first league start for 596 days as Aston Villa dented Manchester United's bid for Champions League qualification. Rogers made some important saves in place of the injured Hannah Hampton as Villa earned their first point against United in the Women's Super League. Martha Thomas had...
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Chelsea vs Liverpool: FA Cup Final Date & Kick-Off Time Confirmed

The date and kick-off time has been confirmed for Chelsea's FA Cup final against Liverpool next month. The Blues overcame Crystal Palace 2-0 in the semi-final to earn a place at Wembley, where they will face Jurgen Klopp's men. After a heartbreaking defeat on penalties in the Carabao Cup final...
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Hertha grab 2-0 win in relegation battle against Stuttgart

Hertha Berlin grabbed a crucial 2-0 victory over VfB Stuttgart in their relegation battle on Sunday to take a massive step towards Bundesliga survival. Davie Selke timed his run to perfection to connect with a pinpoint Marvin Plattenhardt cross four minutes into the game to put Hertha in front and Ishak Belfodil slotted in with a fine finish in second-half stoppage time to kill off the game.
MLS

