ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky Face, GA

Flying high: Keiser wins seventh tournament of season, remains No. 1 in Bushnell/Golfweek NAIA Coaches Poll

By Todd Kelly
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bNujh_0fHLKrrP00
The Keiser men's golf team celebrates after winning the 2022 Roadrunner Classic at The Farm Golf Club in Rocky Face, Georgia. (Photo: Keiser men's golf)

The Keiser Seahawks men’s golf team won its seventh tournament of the season at the 2022 Roadrunner Classic at The Farm Golf Club in Rocky Face, Georgia.

That was more than enough to earn all 15 first-place votes and the No. 1 spot in the latest Bushnell/Golfweek NAIA Coaches Poll.

South Carolina Beaufort is at No. 2 with College of Coastal Georgia No. 3. Ottawa (AZ) and Oklahoma City round out the top five.

Rank University (First Place Votes) Points Previous

1 Keiser (15) 375 2

2 South Carolina Beaufort 351 3

3 College of Coastal Georgia 344 4

4 Ottawa (AZ) 334 5

5 Oklahoma City 308 7

6 British Columbia 293 6

7 Dalton State 271 11

8 Point 251 8

9 Lewis Clark State 231 12

10 Texas Wesleyan 224 19

11 Embry-Riddle Aeronautical (AZ) 222 9

12 Wayland Baptist 205 10

13 Bellevue 199 13

14 Victoria 177 17

15 Southwestern Christian 156 15

16 Reinhardt 137 16

17 Taylor 136 20

18 Missouri Valley College 102 22

T-19 Lindsey Wilson 98 21

T-19 Southeastern (FL) 98 NR

21 Tennessee Wesleyan 87 18

22 SCAD Savannah 74 14

23 William Woods 54 24

24 The Master’s University 52 23

25 Truett-McConnell 30 25

Others receiving votes: Northwestern Ohio (10); Midway (8); Roosevelt (6); Lawrence Tech (5); William Carey (4); St. Ambrose (4); Mount Mercy (3); Midland University (2); Grand View (1); Milligan (1); Northwestern College (IA) (1).

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Basketball Head Coach Reportedly Ousted Monday

In a rather late move compared to the rest of the college basketball world, one school has decided to part ways with its head coach today. According to college basketball insider Jon Rothstein, Fairleigh Dickinson is set to part ways with head coach Greg Herenda. The Knights went just 4-22 this past year and finished dead last in the Northeast Conference. The news was later confirmed by Stadium.
HACKENSACK, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Georgia Sports
City
Rocky Face, GA
State
Georgia State
City
Midway, GA
WFMJ.com

Softball: Fitch & South Range ranked in state poll

The Austintown Fitch & South Range softball teams are ranked in this weeks coaches poll. Both teams received "one" first place vote. The Falcons are fourth in Division I, receiving 78 points. The Raiders are fifth in Division III, receiving 53 points.
AUSTINTOWN, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Clemson misses out on priority four-star tackle

Clemson failed to add its fourth 2023 commitment on Monday after four-star offensive tackle Sam Pendleton selected Notre Dame over the Tigers. Although the 6-foot-4 305 pounder received an offer from Clemson on Jan. 14 and called it a “dream offer,” Notre Dame offered the junior on March 16 and won the sweepstakes as a late contender. Among the other finalists were Michigan, N.C. State and Penn State. According to 247Sports Composite, Pendleton is ranked as the 342nd recruit in the nation. With his decision, Notre Dame gained its tenth commitment in its 2023 recruiting class, which currently sits at No. 1 in the country. Despite losing Pendleton, Clemson still has nine other offers to 2023 offensive linemen.
CLEMSON, SC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kai Carter talks commitment to Rutgers women’s basketball, playing in the Big Ten

Kai Carter joined Rutgers women’s basketball last week, the transfer portal forward instantly becoming a big part of the program with her commitment. For a Rutgers team that lost a lot of talent this offseason, especially forward Osh Brown, the addition of a player like Carter fits a pressing need on the roster. Carter comes after three seasons at UNC-Asheville where she saw her scoring improve every season. Carter, set four her fourth year of college basketball, has two years of eligibility left due to the extra season being granted due to the COVID-19 season of 2020-21. In her second season at UNC-Asheville,...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seventh Woods
Person
William Carey
Person
Lewis Clark
Norwalk Reflector

Another record night for S.C. track and field

OLIVESBURG — Another record night for the South Central track and field program highlighted the 34th annual Forest Pruner Crestview Invitational Friday night. The 4x200-meter and 4x400 boys relay teams crushed program records for the Trojans, while two standouts were again meet MVPs. The 4x400 team of Carson Music,...
NEW LONDON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reinhardt University#Ambrose University#Texas Wesleyan University#Keiser Seahawks#Roadrunner Classic#The Farm Golf Club#Rank University#British#Columbia#Embry Riddle Aeronautical#Missouri Valley College#Scad#Midland University
KULR8

Colstrip all-stater Baily Egan signs with MSU-Northern for volleyball

HAVRE — Colstrip all-state standout Baily Egan has signed with Montana State-Northern for volleyball, Skylights coach Jerry Wagner announced in a school press release Monday. Egan, who helped the Fillies win the Class B state basketball title last month, is a 5-foot-7 defensive specialist and libero. She averaged 16...
COLSTRIP, MT
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Michigan State basketball just outside top 10 in Andy Katz' updated 2022-23 power rankings

Michigan State basketball will enter the 2022-23 season as a fringe top 10 team, according to college basketball analyst Andy Katz. Katz released an updated batch of his “Power 36” rankings for the 2022-23 college basketball season where he has the Spartans just outside the top 10. Katz ranks Michigan State at No. 10 and has this to say about the Spartans:
MICHIGAN STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

No. 1 Tennessee-Xavier score predictions

No. 1 Tennessee (37-3, 17-1 SEC) will host Xavier (21-20, 5-4 Big East) Tuesday at Lindsey Nelson Stadium. First pitch is slated for 6:30 p.m. EDT and SEC Network+ will televise the nonconference matchup. Andy Brock (PxP) and former Lady Vol softball player Madison Shipman (analyst) will be on the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Notre Dame adds first offensive lineman to 2023 recruiting class

The Irish continue their momentum from the Blue vs. Gold game into Monday as they did not have to wait very long to add a commitment to the 2023 recruiting class. North Carolina offensive lineman Sam Pendleton made his verbal pledge to the Irish, with Notre Dame beating schools like Clemson, Florida, Michigan, Penn State, North Carolina and others for Pendleton’s commitment.
SOUTH BEND, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas baseball vs Central Arkansas: How to watch, listen to game from NLR

As usual, Arkansas won’t be on television or streaming for a trip to North Little Rock. The Hogs baseball team is set to play Central Arkansas at 6 p.m. from Dickey-Stephens Park on Tuesday. The only way to catch the game is in-person or through the radio broadcast. Arkansas is coming off just its second series loss of the year on the weekend. The Diamond Hogs fell in two of three at Texas A&M, but maintained second-place in the SEC by a game. They’re four games behind conference leader Tennessee. Bryant native Will McEntire will get the start for the Razorbacks just up...
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
Sand Hills Express

Area Athletes Shine at Central Nebraska Track Championships

The Central Nebraska Track and Field Championships took place at Northwest High School in Grand Island on Monday. Some outstanding performances were turned in by athletes from the KCNI/KBBN coverage area. Jessica Stieb of Arcadia/Loup City swept the girls throwing events winning the shot put with an effort of 42’10.75″ and winning the discus with an effort of 138’8″. Carli Bailey of Ansley/Litchfield had an outstanding day. Bailey was champion of the girls 300 meter hurdles with a winning time of 47.19 seconds. Bailey was second in the 400 (58.39) and was second in the 100 meter hurdles (16.09).
BROKEN BOW, NE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

100K+
Followers
147K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy