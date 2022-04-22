Flying high: Keiser wins seventh tournament of season, remains No. 1 in Bushnell/Golfweek NAIA Coaches Poll

The Keiser men's golf team celebrates after winning the 2022 Roadrunner Classic at The Farm Golf Club in Rocky Face, Georgia. (Photo: Keiser men's golf)

The Keiser Seahawks men’s golf team won its seventh tournament of the season at the 2022 Roadrunner Classic at The Farm Golf Club in Rocky Face, Georgia.

That was more than enough to earn all 15 first-place votes and the No. 1 spot in the latest Bushnell/Golfweek NAIA Coaches Poll.

South Carolina Beaufort is at No. 2 with College of Coastal Georgia No. 3. Ottawa (AZ) and Oklahoma City round out the top five.

Rank University (First Place Votes) Points Previous

1 Keiser (15) 375 2

2 South Carolina Beaufort 351 3

3 College of Coastal Georgia 344 4

4 Ottawa (AZ) 334 5

5 Oklahoma City 308 7

6 British Columbia 293 6

7 Dalton State 271 11

8 Point 251 8

9 Lewis Clark State 231 12

10 Texas Wesleyan 224 19

11 Embry-Riddle Aeronautical (AZ) 222 9

12 Wayland Baptist 205 10

13 Bellevue 199 13

14 Victoria 177 17

15 Southwestern Christian 156 15

16 Reinhardt 137 16

17 Taylor 136 20

18 Missouri Valley College 102 22

T-19 Lindsey Wilson 98 21

T-19 Southeastern (FL) 98 NR

21 Tennessee Wesleyan 87 18

22 SCAD Savannah 74 14

23 William Woods 54 24

24 The Master’s University 52 23

25 Truett-McConnell 30 25

Others receiving votes: Northwestern Ohio (10); Midway (8); Roosevelt (6); Lawrence Tech (5); William Carey (4); St. Ambrose (4); Mount Mercy (3); Midland University (2); Grand View (1); Milligan (1); Northwestern College (IA) (1).