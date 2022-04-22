Flying high: Keiser wins seventh tournament of season, remains No. 1 in Bushnell/Golfweek NAIA Coaches Poll
The Keiser Seahawks men’s golf team won its seventh tournament of the season at the 2022 Roadrunner Classic at The Farm Golf Club in Rocky Face, Georgia.
That was more than enough to earn all 15 first-place votes and the No. 1 spot in the latest Bushnell/Golfweek NAIA Coaches Poll.
South Carolina Beaufort is at No. 2 with College of Coastal Georgia No. 3. Ottawa (AZ) and Oklahoma City round out the top five.
Rank University (First Place Votes) Points Previous
1 Keiser (15) 375 2
2 South Carolina Beaufort 351 3
3 College of Coastal Georgia 344 4
4 Ottawa (AZ) 334 5
5 Oklahoma City 308 7
6 British Columbia 293 6
7 Dalton State 271 11
8 Point 251 8
9 Lewis Clark State 231 12
10 Texas Wesleyan 224 19
11 Embry-Riddle Aeronautical (AZ) 222 9
12 Wayland Baptist 205 10
13 Bellevue 199 13
14 Victoria 177 17
15 Southwestern Christian 156 15
16 Reinhardt 137 16
17 Taylor 136 20
18 Missouri Valley College 102 22
T-19 Lindsey Wilson 98 21
T-19 Southeastern (FL) 98 NR
21 Tennessee Wesleyan 87 18
22 SCAD Savannah 74 14
23 William Woods 54 24
24 The Master’s University 52 23
25 Truett-McConnell 30 25
Others receiving votes: Northwestern Ohio (10); Midway (8); Roosevelt (6); Lawrence Tech (5); William Carey (4); St. Ambrose (4); Mount Mercy (3); Midland University (2); Grand View (1); Milligan (1); Northwestern College (IA) (1).
Comments / 0