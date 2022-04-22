Midland, South Mountain are the top teams in Bushnell/Golfweek Coaches Polls for NJCAA Divisions I, II

The Midland College men’s golf team is coming off a victory in the Southwest Junior College Championship at Squaw Creek Golf Course in Willow Park, Texas.

The South Mountain Community College men’s golf team has now won six tournaments during its 2022 spring campaign at the Paradise Valley Classic at Hillcrest Golf Course in Sun City West, Arizona.

As a result, those two teams each main their grips on the top spots in their respective NJCAA men’s golf polls.

The Midland men’s golf team.

NJCAA Div. I

After receiving three of the possible six first-place votes, Midland remains ahead of Central Alabama for the No. 1 ranking in the April 22 Bushnell/Golfweek NJCAA Div. I Coaches Poll.

Central Alabama, after winning the NJCAA Region 22 Championship, is only two total points behind the Chaparrals.

Hutchinson moved past Odessa to No. 3 and is followed by the Wranglers and Eastern Florida State.

Rank University (First Place Votes) Points Previous

1 Midland (3) 56 1

2 Central Alabama (2) 54 2

3 Hutchinson (1) 49 4

4 Odessa 36 3

5 Eastern Florida State 30 6

6 Indian Hills 26 5

7 McLennan 23 7

8 New Mexico 21 8

9 Iowa Western 13 NR

10 Western Texas 11 10

Others receiving votes: Dodge City (9); Jefferson State (2).

NJCAA Div. II

After receiving six first-place votes, South Mountain Community College in Phoenix, Arizona, is No. 1 for the third-straight Bushnell/Golfweek NJCAA Div. II Coaches Poll.

The Cougars are followed by Mississippi Gulf Coast (four first-place votes), Parkland, Kirkwood, and Tyler in the top five.

South Mountain men’s golf.

Rank University (First Place Votes) Points Previous

1 South Mountain (6) 91 1

2 Mississippi Gulf Coast (4) 90 2

3 Parkland 77 3

4 Kirkwood 74 4

5 Tyler 50 6

6 Meridian 47 5

7 Iowa Central 43 7

8 Cleveland State 16 NR

9 Glendale 15 NR

T-10 Walters State 11 NR

T-10 Hawkeye 11 NR

Others receiving votes: Southeast (10); Des Moines (9); Abraham Baldwin (5); Grand Rapids (1).