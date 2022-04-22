ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

Midland, South Mountain are the top teams in Bushnell/Golfweek Coaches Polls for NJCAA Divisions I, II

By Todd Kelly
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HqNm3_0fHLKmh000

The Midland College men’s golf team is coming off a victory in the Southwest Junior College Championship at Squaw Creek Golf Course in Willow Park, Texas.

The South Mountain Community College men’s golf team has now won six tournaments during its 2022 spring campaign at the Paradise Valley Classic at Hillcrest Golf Course in Sun City West, Arizona.

As a result, those two teams each main their grips on the top spots in their respective NJCAA men’s golf polls.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lJOwB_0fHLKmh000
The Midland men’s golf team.

NJCAA Div. I

After receiving three of the possible six first-place votes, Midland remains ahead of Central Alabama for the No. 1 ranking in the April 22 Bushnell/Golfweek NJCAA Div. I Coaches Poll.

Central Alabama, after winning the NJCAA Region 22 Championship, is only two total points behind the Chaparrals.

Hutchinson moved past Odessa to No. 3 and is followed by the Wranglers and Eastern Florida State.

Rank University (First Place Votes) Points Previous

1 Midland (3) 56 1

2 Central Alabama (2) 54 2

3 Hutchinson (1) 49 4

4 Odessa 36 3

5 Eastern Florida State 30 6

6 Indian Hills 26 5

7 McLennan 23 7

8 New Mexico 21 8

9 Iowa Western 13 NR

10 Western Texas 11 10

Others receiving votes: Dodge City (9); Jefferson State (2).

NJCAA Div. II

After receiving six first-place votes, South Mountain Community College in Phoenix, Arizona, is No. 1 for the third-straight Bushnell/Golfweek NJCAA Div. II Coaches Poll.

The Cougars are followed by Mississippi Gulf Coast (four first-place votes), Parkland, Kirkwood, and Tyler in the top five.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IzKZM_0fHLKmh000
South Mountain men’s golf.

Rank University (First Place Votes) Points Previous

1 South Mountain (6) 91 1

2 Mississippi Gulf Coast (4) 90 2

3 Parkland 77 3

4 Kirkwood 74 4

5 Tyler 50 6

6 Meridian 47 5

7 Iowa Central 43 7

8 Cleveland State 16 NR

9 Glendale 15 NR

T-10 Walters State 11 NR

T-10 Hawkeye 11 NR

Others receiving votes: Southeast (10); Des Moines (9); Abraham Baldwin (5); Grand Rapids (1).

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lejond Cavazos to transfer to North Carolina

Former Ohio State defensive back Lejond Cavazos will be continuing his college football career in Chapel Hill for the North Carolina Tarheels. The announcement came on Cavazos’ Twitter account Monday evening. Cavazos was originally a four-star prospect out of IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, and committed to the Buckeyes...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Florida football's staff hits the road to evaluate recruiting targets

Spring football has begun in the state of Florida and that means various Gators coaches are back on the road to see some of the top recruits on UF’s board in action. Billy Napier has done well to get several of the state’s top prospects on campus over the spring, and now he gets another chance to have his people evaluate those players. Napier has stressed the importance of his evaluation process from day one as the Gators’ head coach. Diagnosing the problem and finding the right tools to fix it is what he does best and it’s through a meticulous process.
GAINESVILLE, FL
McDonough County Voice

Lady Suns succumb to Cyclone softball power

When the Southeastern Lady Suns hosted West Prairie at Bowen on Tuesday night, April 19th, they didn’t make their life easy. The game wasn’t fully decided until the fifth inning before West Prairie went on to post an 8-4 victory. The first inning was particularly illustrative of the...
BOWEN, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Odessa, TX
Local
Arizona Sports
City
South Mountain, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Midland, TX
Sports
City
Sun City West, AZ
City
Spring, TX
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
City
Midland, TX
City
Willow Park, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Michigan State basketball just outside top 10 in Andy Katz' updated 2022-23 power rankings

Michigan State basketball will enter the 2022-23 season as a fringe top 10 team, according to college basketball analyst Andy Katz. Katz released an updated batch of his “Power 36” rankings for the 2022-23 college basketball season where he has the Spartans just outside the top 10. Katz ranks Michigan State at No. 10 and has this to say about the Spartans:
MICHIGAN STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas baseball vs Central Arkansas: How to watch, listen to game from NLR

As usual, Arkansas won’t be on television or streaming for a trip to North Little Rock. The Hogs baseball team is set to play Central Arkansas at 6 p.m. from Dickey-Stephens Park on Tuesday. The only way to catch the game is in-person or through the radio broadcast. Arkansas is coming off just its second series loss of the year on the weekend. The Diamond Hogs fell in two of three at Texas A&M, but maintained second-place in the SEC by a game. They’re four games behind conference leader Tennessee. Bryant native Will McEntire will get the start for the Razorbacks just up...
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Abraham Baldwin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Notre Dame adds first offensive lineman to 2023 recruiting class

The Irish continue their momentum from the Blue vs. Gold game into Monday as they did not have to wait very long to add a commitment to the 2023 recruiting class. North Carolina offensive lineman Sam Pendleton made his verbal pledge to the Irish, with Notre Dame beating schools like Clemson, Florida, Michigan, Penn State, North Carolina and others for Pendleton’s commitment.
SOUTH BEND, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texas among the top schools for former Iowa State guard Tyrese Hunter

Chris Beard and his staff are looking to replenish a Texas roster that is certainly losing some talent this offseason. After their second round exit of the NCAA tournament, the Longhorns are expected to lose key contributors from last season such as Courtney Ramey, who declared for the NBA draft and entered the transfer portal. Andrew Jones is still undecided, and Devin Askew announced his intentions to transfer as well.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Midland College#Coaches Poll#Parkland College#Njcaa#Eastern Florida State#Rank University#Indian#Jefferson State#Ii#Cougars#Mississ
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

100K+
Followers
147K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy