Charlotte, NC

Still rolling: Barry wins again, stays in top spot in Bushnell/Golfweek Division II Coaches Poll

By Todd Kelly
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The Barry men's golf team celebrates after winning the 2022 Sunshine State Conference Men’s Golf Championship. (Photo: Barry golf)

There’s no change at the top in the latest Bushnell/Golfweek Division II Coaches Poll for men’s golf.

Barry is still the top team after winning the 2022 Sunshine State Conference Men’s Golf Championship. The Buccaneers, who received 15 first-place votes, has won six of their last seven regular-season tournaments.

Arkansas Tech, after getting two first-place votes, is No. 2. Lee, with one first-place vote, is No. 3. Carson-Newman and Lincoln Memorial check in at Nos. 4 and 5. Queens University of Charlotte is the lone newcomer at No. 25.

Rank University (First Place Votes) Points Previous

1 Barry (15) 446 1

2 Arkansas Tech (2) 422 4

3 Lee (1) 415 5

4 Carson-Newman 395 2

5 Lincoln Memorial 371 3

6 Oklahoma Christian 313 8

7 South Carolina-Aiken 312 6

8 North Georgia 308 7

9 West Florida 258 12

10 Limestone 256 14

11 Nova Southeastern 252 11

12 Rogers State 240 13

13 Georgia Southwestern State 235 9

14 Florida Southern 202 15

15 Lander 198 10

16 Central Missouri 148 16

17 Midwestern State 138 17

18 Columbus State 130 18

19 Barton College 97 21

T-20 Henderson State 95 19

T-20 Saint Leo 95 20

22 Lynn 65 24

23 Belmont Abbey 60 23

24 West Georgia 45 22

25 Queens University of Charlotte 41 NR

Others receiving votes: Grand Valley State (27); Western Washington (25); Colorado State Pueblo (21); Cameron (20); Flagler (18); Delta State (13); Northeastern State (12); Findlay (11); Simon Fraser (10); Texas A&M Commerce (10); Erskine (7); Sonoma State (7); Florida Tech (6); Central Oklahoma (6); Chico State (5); Christian Brothers (4); Rollins (4); Harding (4); Southern Arkansas (4); St. Marys (TX) (4); Newberry College (3); Clayton State (3); King (3); Cal State Monterey Bay (2); Cal State-San Marcos (2); Livingstone College (2); Virginia State (1); McKendree (1); Davis & Elkins (1).

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

