Still rolling: Barry wins again, stays in top spot in Bushnell/Golfweek Division II Coaches Poll
There’s no change at the top in the latest Bushnell/Golfweek Division II Coaches Poll for men’s golf.
Barry is still the top team after winning the 2022 Sunshine State Conference Men’s Golf Championship. The Buccaneers, who received 15 first-place votes, has won six of their last seven regular-season tournaments.
Arkansas Tech, after getting two first-place votes, is No. 2. Lee, with one first-place vote, is No. 3. Carson-Newman and Lincoln Memorial check in at Nos. 4 and 5. Queens University of Charlotte is the lone newcomer at No. 25.
Rank University (First Place Votes) Points Previous
1 Barry (15) 446 1
2 Arkansas Tech (2) 422 4
3 Lee (1) 415 5
4 Carson-Newman 395 2
5 Lincoln Memorial 371 3
6 Oklahoma Christian 313 8
7 South Carolina-Aiken 312 6
8 North Georgia 308 7
9 West Florida 258 12
10 Limestone 256 14
11 Nova Southeastern 252 11
12 Rogers State 240 13
13 Georgia Southwestern State 235 9
14 Florida Southern 202 15
15 Lander 198 10
16 Central Missouri 148 16
17 Midwestern State 138 17
18 Columbus State 130 18
19 Barton College 97 21
T-20 Henderson State 95 19
T-20 Saint Leo 95 20
22 Lynn 65 24
23 Belmont Abbey 60 23
24 West Georgia 45 22
25 Queens University of Charlotte 41 NR
Others receiving votes: Grand Valley State (27); Western Washington (25); Colorado State Pueblo (21); Cameron (20); Flagler (18); Delta State (13); Northeastern State (12); Findlay (11); Simon Fraser (10); Texas A&M Commerce (10); Erskine (7); Sonoma State (7); Florida Tech (6); Central Oklahoma (6); Chico State (5); Christian Brothers (4); Rollins (4); Harding (4); Southern Arkansas (4); St. Marys (TX) (4); Newberry College (3); Clayton State (3); King (3); Cal State Monterey Bay (2); Cal State-San Marcos (2); Livingstone College (2); Virginia State (1); McKendree (1); Davis & Elkins (1).
