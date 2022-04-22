Sauder Village to open for season on May 4

ARCHBOLD, Ohio — Sauder Village will open for the 2022 season on May 4 with the 45th Annual Quilt Show kicking off the season with a display of quilts in Founder’s Hall, special exhibits, quilting demonstrations, and shopping.

The 45th annual Quilt Show, scheduled for May 4-7, will feature nearly 400 quilts on display in Founder’s Hall.

Sauder Village is at 22611 State Rt. 2 in Archbold near exit 25 of the Ohio Turnpike. Throughout May, the Historic Village is open from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays.

The historic village is closed on Sundays, Mondays, and Tuesdays this season. Admission is $22 for adults, $16 for students (6-16), and free for members and children 5 and under. For more information, go to www.saudervillage.org .