ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Chicago Cubs, live stream, TV channel, time, odds, how to watch MLB

By FTW Staff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fwBmC_0fHLKUko00

The Pittsburgh Pirates will face the Chicago Cubs in MLB action on Friday night from Wrigley Field. This game was pushed back to 8:05 p.m. ET.

The Pirates are coming off a 4-3 win in game one of the four-game series last night and will look to go for two straight this afternoon. Meanwhile, the Cubs will be looking to snap a three-game losing streak as they send out Drew Smyly to the mound to get things turned around.

We have you covered with MLB all season, here is everything else you need to know to watch or stream the game today.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Chicago Cubs

  • When: Friday, April 22
  • Time: 8:05 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: MLB Network, Marquee Sports Network
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

How to watch the MLB this season

fuboTV has national MLB coverage with ESPN, FOX, FS1, and MLB Network plus regional sports networks for local in-market subscribers including the Boston Red Sox, Chicago White Sox, Houston Astros, New York Mets, Oakland Athletics, Philadelphia Phillies, Pittsburgh Pirates, San Francisco Giants, and Seattle Mariners.

*Regional Restrictions apply*

MLB Odds and Betting Lines

MLB odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds were last updated Friday at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Pittsburgh Pirates (+140) vs. Chicago Cubs (-175)

O/U: 7.5

We recommend interesting sports viewing/streaming and betting opportunities. If you sign up for a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Seattle Mariners odds, tips and betting trends

On Tuesday, a series opener is on the schedule, with the Seattle Mariners (10-6) visiting the Tampa Bay Rays (9-7) at 6:40 PM ET. Oddsmakers project the Rays as a close favorite (-112 on the moneyline) against the Mariners (-107). The Tampa Bay Rays will give the start to Matt Wisler (1-0, .54 ERA) looking for win No. 2 on the season, and the Mariners will turn to Logan Gilbert (2-0, .54).
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Boston Red Sox odds, tips and betting trends

On Tuesday, the Boston Red Sox (7-10) are visiting the Toronto Blue Jays (11-6), at 7:07 PM ET. The Red Sox have lost three in a row. The Blue Jays are favored (-187 moneyline odds) when they host the Red Sox (+159). The matchup on the mound for this contest is set with the Toronto Blue Jays looking to Kevin Gausman (1-1), and Nick Pivetta (0-3) taking the ball for the Boston Red Sox.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
Chicago, IL
Sports
The Spun

Patriots Announce Death Of Former Linebacker

Former New England Patriots linebacker Clayton Weishuhn has passed away. The news was announced by the team on social media. He was 62 years old. Weishuhn died in a car accident over the weekend. Weishuhn played for the Patriots for five seasons and was originally a third-round pick by them...
NFL
The Spun

All-Star Pitcher Announces He Needs Tommy John Surgery

On Saturday, Baltimore Orioles pitcher John Means announced that he’s set to undergo Tommy John surgery. The All-Star lefty took to Twitter to break the news. “Hey all, just wanted to put a statement out. After multiple MRI’s it’s confirmed that I need Tommy John surgery,” he wrote. “I’m obviously disappointed, but more motivated than ever. In the meantime, I’m looking forward to watching what this team can do this year. I’ll be back. Go O’s.”
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks odds, tips and betting trends

At Chase Field on Tuesday, the Arizona Diamondbacks (6-11) face the Los Angeles Dodgers (12-4), with first pitch at 9:40 PM ET. The Dodgers are a favorite (-198) at the Diamondbacks (+168). The matchup on the mound for this contest is set with the Los Angeles Dodgers looking to Tony Gonsolin (1-0), and Zach Davies (1-1) taking the ball for the Arizona Diamondbacks.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Drew Smyly
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

San Francisco Giants vs. Oakland Athletics odds, tips and betting trends

A series opener between the Oakland Athletics (9-8) and San Francisco Giants (12-5) is on deck Tuesday at 9:45 PM ET, at Oracle Park. The Athletics are an away underdog (+219) at the Giants (-267). The San Francisco Giants will hand the ball to Carlos Rodon (2-0, 1.17 ERA) looking for win No. 3 on the season, and the Athletics will counter with Daulton Jefferies (1-2, 1.17).
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Colorado Rockies odds, tips and betting trends

The Colorado Rockies (10-6) will visit the Philadelphia Phillies (7-10), in the second game of a four-game series, Tuesday at 6:45 PM ET. The Rockies are an underdog (+141 moneyline odds) when they visit the Phillies (-165). The Philadelphia Phillies will give the start to Zach Eflin (0-1, 4.67 ERA) looking for win No. 1 on the season, and the Rockies will counter with German Marquez.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

New York Mets vs. St. Louis Cardinals odds, tips and betting trends

On Tuesday, the New York Mets (13-5) are visiting the St. Louis Cardinals (9-6), at 7:45 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series. An expected tight matchup features the Mets (-117 moneyline odds to win) against the Cardinals (-102). The scheduled starters are Chris Bassitt (2-1) for the New York Mets, and Jordan Hicks (1-1) for the St. Louis Cardinals.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Tv#Mlb Network#The Pittsburgh Pirates#The Chicago Cubs#Espn#Fox#Fs1#The Boston Red Sox#Chicago White Sox#New York Mets#Oakland Athletics#Tipico Sportsbook
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: NFL planning Christmas Day tripleheader

Football is trying to step on basketball’s turf. Traditionally, the NBA is the sport that comes back out on Christmas Day each year having games slated for that holiday. Now the NFL wants to join the party. According to NFL broadcasting VP Mike North via WGR-550 radio in Buffalo,...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

100K+
Followers
147K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy