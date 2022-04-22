ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City of Albuquerque aims to plant 100,000 trees over next ten years

By Isaac Cruz
 2 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque re-launched its tree planting campaign. Volunteers gathered at Mesa Verde Park Friday morning to plant a tree as part of the city’s campaign; “Lets Plant Albuquerque.”

The goal of the campaign is to plant 100,000 trees across the city over the next ten years to increase the urban tree canopy, which can help reduce heat experienced during the warmer seasons. Since the initial launch in 2019 the city has developed a ‘tree alliance’ between local government agencies, non-profits and private businesses.

