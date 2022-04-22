ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma maintains its grip on No. 1 in the Bushnell/Golfweek Division I Coaches Poll

By Todd Kelly
 3 days ago
The Oklahoma mens golf team poses with the trophy after winning the 2022 Thunderbird Collegiate at Papago Golf Club in Phoenix.

The Oklahoma men’s golf rallied on the final day to win the 2022 Thunderbird Collegiate to tie the program mark with its fifth win of the season.

The Sooners this week received 19 of the 22 first-place votes to maintain its perch atop the April 22 Bushnell/Golfweek Div. I Coaches Poll.

The rest of the top five is the same as last time out, with Oklahoma State, Vanderbilt, Arizona State and Pepperdine falling in behind Oklahoma. OSU and Vandy each received one first-place vote this time, as did No. 6 Texas, up from No. 12 after the Longhorns won the 2022 Western Intercollegiate.

LSU (No. 23) and South Carolina (No. 24) are newcomers to the April 22 poll.

Rank University (First Place Votes) Points Previous

1 Oklahoma (19) 547 1

2 Oklahoma State (1) 520 2

3 Vanderbilt (1) 488 3

4 Arizona State 471 4

5 Pepperdine 461 5

6 Texas (1) 436 12

7 Texas Tech 413 8

8 North Carolina 407 7

9 Washington 394 6

T-10 Georgia 327 9

T-10 Arkansas 327 10

12 Georgia Tech 315 11

13 Notre Dame 272 13

14 Auburn 251 15

15 Florida 232 16

16 Wake Forest 223 19

17 Texas A&M 178 22

18 Stanford 165 14

20 Illinois 150 23

T-21 Mississippi 82 24

T-21 Florida State 82 20

23 LSU 66 NR

24 South Carolina 65 NR

25 Clemson 63 21

Others receiving votes: Purdue (15); Kansas (14); New Mexico (7); Charlotte (5); East Tennessee State (4); Ohio State (2); South Florida (2); Arizona (1); Michigan State (1); NC State (1); North Florida (1).

