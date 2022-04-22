Methodist is the No. 1 team in the Bushnell/Golfweek Division III Coaches Poll

The Methodist men's golf team celebrates after winning the 2022 USA South Men's Golf Championship. (Photo: Methodist)

The Methodist men’s golf team closed its regular season with three straight tournaments wins, including the 2022 USA South Men’s Golf Championship.

That’s more than enough to keep the Monarchs, who received 16 of 17 first-place votes, in the top spot in the latest Bushnell/Golfweek Division III Coaches Poll.

Emory is No. 2 after receiving one first-place vote. Huntingdon, Wittenberg and Babson take up Nos. 3, 4 and 5 respectively. Kenyon College is new to the poll this time around and checks in at No. 20.

Rank University (First Place Votes) Points Previous

1 Methodist (16) 424 1

2 Emory (1) 408 2

3 Huntingdon 385 3

T-4 Wittenberg 351 5

T-4 Babson 351 4

6 Carnegie Mellon 350 6

7 Christopher Newport 314 8

8 Illinois Wesleyan 314 7

9 Sewanee: The University of the South 296 10

10 Mary Hardin-Baylor 245 9

11 Piedmont 239 11

12 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 232 12

13 Greensboro 206 15

14 Washington & Lee 195 16

15 Oglethorpe 178 13

16 Willamette 170 17

17 Texas-Dallas 140 14

18 Hampden-Sydney 124 21

19 Gustavus Adolphus 120 20

20 Kenyon College 107 NR

21 Denison 91 19

T-22 Rochester 74 24

T-22 Berry 74 23

24 Aurora 36 22

25 York College (PA) 26 18

Others receiving votes: Concordia (TX) (16); Dallas (14); Texas Lutheran (11); Guilford (9); Gettysburg (8); Lynchburg (6); New York University (6); Drew (2); Rhodes College (1); Saint John’s (MN) (1); Southwestern (TX) (1).