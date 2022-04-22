ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

Methodist is the No. 1 team in the Bushnell/Golfweek Division III Coaches Poll

By Todd Kelly
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a9Y9k_0fHLKDzh00
The Methodist men's golf team celebrates after winning the 2022 USA South Men's Golf Championship. (Photo: Methodist)

The Methodist men’s golf team closed its regular season with three straight tournaments wins, including the 2022 USA South Men’s Golf Championship.

That’s more than enough to keep the Monarchs, who received 16 of 17 first-place votes, in the top spot in the latest Bushnell/Golfweek Division III Coaches Poll.

Emory is No. 2 after receiving one first-place vote. Huntingdon, Wittenberg and Babson take up Nos. 3, 4 and 5 respectively. Kenyon College is new to the poll this time around and checks in at No. 20.

Rank University (First Place Votes) Points Previous

1 Methodist (16) 424 1

2 Emory (1) 408 2

3 Huntingdon 385 3

T-4 Wittenberg 351 5

T-4 Babson 351 4

6 Carnegie Mellon 350 6

7 Christopher Newport 314 8

8 Illinois Wesleyan 314 7

9 Sewanee: The University of the South 296 10

10 Mary Hardin-Baylor 245 9

11 Piedmont 239 11

12 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 232 12

13 Greensboro 206 15

14 Washington & Lee 195 16

15 Oglethorpe 178 13

16 Willamette 170 17

17 Texas-Dallas 140 14

18 Hampden-Sydney 124 21

19 Gustavus Adolphus 120 20

20 Kenyon College 107 NR

21 Denison 91 19

T-22 Rochester 74 24

T-22 Berry 74 23

24 Aurora 36 22

25 York College (PA) 26 18

Others receiving votes: Concordia (TX) (16); Dallas (14); Texas Lutheran (11); Guilford (9); Gettysburg (8); Lynchburg (6); New York University (6); Drew (2); Rhodes College (1); Saint John’s (MN) (1); Southwestern (TX) (1).

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Basketball Head Coach Reportedly Ousted Monday

In a rather late move compared to the rest of the college basketball world, one school has decided to part ways with its head coach today. According to college basketball insider Jon Rothstein, Fairleigh Dickinson is set to part ways with head coach Greg Herenda. The Knights went just 4-22 this past year and finished dead last in the Northeast Conference. The news was later confirmed by Stadium.
HACKENSACK, NJ
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kai Carter talks commitment to Rutgers women’s basketball, playing in the Big Ten

Kai Carter joined Rutgers women’s basketball last week, the transfer portal forward instantly becoming a big part of the program with her commitment. For a Rutgers team that lost a lot of talent this offseason, especially forward Osh Brown, the addition of a player like Carter fits a pressing need on the roster. Carter comes after three seasons at UNC-Asheville where she saw her scoring improve every season. Carter, set four her fourth year of college basketball, has two years of eligibility left due to the extra season being granted due to the COVID-19 season of 2020-21. In her second season at UNC-Asheville,...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
WJHL

ETSU men’s golf claims back-to-back SoCon Championships

Chartier dominates for individual SoCon title GREENSBORO, Ga. (WJHL) – The Bucs set a blazing pace to open the SoCon Championship on Friday and never waivered, cruising to a 19-stroke victory over second place UNC Greensboro. With a 54-hole team score of 825 (-39), ETSU set a new conference tournament and program record. Redshirt sophomore […]
GREENSBORO, GA
WYFF4.com

Wofford baseball team ranked in Top 25 of three polls

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — The Wofford College baseball team is continuing to make history this year, with the Terriers now ranked in three top 25 polls. They are ranked No. 25 in the D1 Baseball Top 25 poll. They are ranked No. 24 in the USA Today Coaches Poll and they are ranked No. 22 in the Baseball America Top 25 poll. The Terriers are also ranked No. 10 in RPI.
SPARTANBURG, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greensboro, NC
City
Fayetteville, NC
Fayetteville, NC
College Sports
Fayetteville, NC
Sports
City
Dallas, NC
WITN

ECU baseball’s Spivey honored as AAC Pitcher of the Week, Brooks no longer on roster

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU baseball now in a tie for first place in the American Athletic Conference after dropping two of three games at Tulane over the weekend. ECU’s Carter Spivey earned conference pitcher of the week. He was lights out in 9.2 innings of work out of the pen. No runs and eight strike outs pretty darn good. They will play at N.C State on Tuesday night.
GREENVILLE, NC
The Spun

Everyone Has Same Preseason No. 1 In College Basketball

The 2022-22 men’s college basketball season is six-plus months away, but we might already have a unanimous preseason No. 1. North Carolina, the national title runner-ups, is bringing back the majority of its team for the 2022-23 season. UNC got more big news on Sunday, with the return of...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christopher Newport
WSPA 7News

Wofford moves up to 22nd in Baseball America poll

The Wofford College baseball team jumped two spots to number 22 in the new Baseball American rankings published Monday. The Terriers went 3-1 on the week and improved to 30-10 by taking two-of-three on the weekend at fellow Southern Conference Mercer. They’re 8-1 in the SoCon. Sunday’s loss at Mercer snapped a 10-game winning streak […]
SPARTANBURG, SC
cbs19news

Men's lacrosse clinches ACC regular season title

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 Sports) -- For the 19th time in program history, Virginia men's lacrosse has secured at least a share of the ACC regular season title, concluding its conference schedule at Syracuse with a 21-15 win. The 21 goals against Syracuse was the most by an opponent in the...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Willamette University#Denison University#Emory University#Wittenberg University#Kenyon College#Methodist#Monarchs#Nos#Rank University#Babson 351 4#Carnegie Mellon#Claremont Mudd Scripps#Washington Lee#York College Lrb#New York University
cbs19news

UVA clinches series over UNC on Ortiz walk-off grand slam

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- No. 11 Virginia rallied in extra innings to clinch the series against North Carolina on a walk-off grand slam from Devin Ortiz to win 11-7. The series win over the Tar Heels is the program's first since 2016 and UVA's first ACC series win since Georgia Tech in early April.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
The Oregonian

Oregon State forward Kennedy Brown announces transfer to Duke

Another former Oregon State women’s basketball player has found a new home, as forward Kennedy Brown announced Sunday that she’s transferring to Duke. Brown is the second OSU player this weekend to decide on a transfer. Center Taylor Jones said Saturday that she would be transferring to Texas.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
Franklin News Post

Panthers sweep Randolph in home ODAC doubleheader

FERRUM - Breanna Weaver (Franklin County) belted the first home run of her college career - a two-run shot in the bottom of the seventh inning Saturday as Ferrum College rallied for a 7-6 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) softball victory over Randolph College at American National Bank Field. The...
FERRUM, VA
WNCT

ECU home softball game moved to 2 p.m. Tuesday

GREENVILLE, N.C. – Due to potential inclement weather in the Greenville area Tuesday night, East Carolina officials have announced that Tuesday’s game (April 26) between ECU and N.C. Central has been moved up to a 2 p.m. (ET) start inside Max R. Joyner Family Stadium. The contest will stream live through ESPN+ with Evan Budrovich and […]
GREENVILLE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

100K+
Followers
147K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy