Tesla gives high school grads opportunity to work full-time

PORT ARTHUR - Cadets from the Memorial High School NJROTC program placed 8th out of 1,578 teams in the National Academic Exam. The NAE is a 100-question exam cover math, science, history, military subjects, and current events. Every year, NJROTC programs in the United States are required to submit an academic team to take the NAE. MHS's cadets scored in the 99th percentile, placing 8th overall in the nation. The MHS cadets that took the exam are Ski Brooks, Maricarmen Velazquez, Abigail Castaneda, Ge'Racio Pete and Emys Torres. Their instructor is Senior Chief Larry Fullbright.

