PlayStation Plus revamp set for June launch in North America

By Kyle Campbell
 4 days ago

Sony’s all-new version of PlayStation Plus will begin rolling out for multiple regions this summer.

On Friday, Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) announced that the all-new PlayStation Plus will launch on June 13, 2022, in North America. Over on the PlayStation Blog, SIE President Jim Ryan outlined the company’s launch plans for the revamp of PlayStation Plus. We’ll outline those dates below, but remember that it’s all subject to change.

All-new PlayStation Plus Release Schedule

  • North America — June 13, 2022
  • South America — June 13, 2022
  • Europe — June 22, 2022
  • Japan — June 1, 2022
  • Asia (excluding Japan) — May 23, 2022

“We’ve been working on this massive global effort to provide flexible options, quality games, and greater value for our members for quite some time now,” Ryan said. “We want to thank our PlayStation community for the ongoing support, and we’ll have more to share as we get closer to launch.”

If you’re unsure of what’s coming in the new PlayStation Plus, check out GLHF’s comprehensive breakdown. It’s basically an Xbox Game Pass competitor just on, you know, PS4 and PS5. SIE states that more than 700 games will be on offer with the new subscription plans, including massive hits like Ghost of Tsushima, The Last of Us: Part 2, and Uncharted.

Written by Kyle Campbell on behalf of GLHF.

