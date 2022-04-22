One ND petition OK’ed to circulate, one petition turned in to verify, one petition in dispute

It’s a busy time at the North Dakota Secretary of State’s office these days when it comes to initiated petitions.

First, signed petitions to limit initiated measures to a single subject and require a 60 percent majority vote for an initiated measure to pass were turned in Friday.

The sponsoring committee delivered 910 petitions to the secretary of state containing roughly 33,624 signatures, according to the committee.

To place the measure on the November 8 ballot, the petitions must contain a minimum of 31,164 signatures from qualified North Dakota voters.

Secretary of State Al Jaeger has until May 27 to verify the signatures and determine if there are enough valid ones to put the initiated measure on the ballot.

Meanwhile, Jaeger has also approved the formatting of a petition for a proposed ballot measure to legalize recreational marijuana in the state . This means the sponsoring committee can now gather signatures to put the measure on the November ballot. The committee must obtain 15,582 valid signatures by July 11.

The proposed measure seeks to allow people age 21 or older to purchase and use marijuana under certain conditions. It also sets up a framework for the sale of marijuana within North Dakota. Similar petition drives have failed twice in recent years.

Finally, the secretary of state’s office is involved in a dispute over a third measure, a term limit proposal for North Dakota lawmakers. In March, Jaeger rejected all but 17,265 signatures on the submitted petitions for failing to meet qualification requirements. That meant the accepted signatures fell far below the minimum 31,164 needed to get the initiated measure on the November ballot.

The measure’s sponsoring committee has argued Jaeger unlawfully disqualified 29,000 signatures and it seeks to have those signatures restored and the term limit measure put on the November ballot.

