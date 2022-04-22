Boating safety course set for Wildwood Preserve

A free Ohio Boating Education Course led by the state Department of Natural Resources Division of Parks and Watercraft is coming to the Toledo area.

Registration is open for the event, which is planned for Metroparks Hall at Wildwood Preserve from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. on May 7.

The Ohio Boating Education Course covers a variety of boating topics such as navigation rules, boating and personal safety equipment, navigational signage, Ohio boating laws, and more, organizers said.

Under Ohio Law, those born on or after Jan. 1, 1982, must be able to show proof that they have successfully completed an approved boating safety education course if they are operating any watercraft powered by a motor greater than 10-horsepower, the state said in its announcement.

For additional information, or to register contact the Maumee Bay Parks and Watercraft Office at 419-836-6003 or email maumee.bay.parks@dnr.ohio.gov.