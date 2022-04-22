ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

KDHE reports 73 additional COVID deaths, 1574 new cases

 3 days ago
TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health reported 1,574 new coronavirus cases in Kansas since Friday April 15, for a total of 773,796 cases. The state reported 73...

Riley County Identifies two new COVID-19 Cases

(RILEY COUNTY, KS – April 20, 2022) Riley County health officials confirm that two new COVID-19 cases have been identified and there have been 19 additional recoveries for the week of April 10-16. There are currently four known active COVID-19 cases in the county. No (0) COVID-19 patients are...
Stimulus checks are returning for people in these 11 states

All of a sudden, new stimulus checks are a very real possibility again — and actually happening, even — in several states across the US. The key point is that this is happening at the state level. Political will in Congress for more federal stimulus checks basically disappeared in December, when a member of President Biden’s own party in the Senate decided he didn’t want to support the payments anymore. Democrats couldn’t afford to lose a single vote, and so that was that. Moreover, it seemed like that would remain the status quo. Until we got deeper into 2022, that is, with soaring gas prices and the cost of food reaching multi-decade highs.
Covid booster shots might not be needed every year because protection against severe infection is holding up 'pretty well,' experts say - as daily cases rise 53% over the past two weeks but deaths fall 11%

Covid booster vaccines might not be needed every year because protection against severe infection is holding up 'pretty well,' top scientists say — while the Biden administration promises to double the number of pharmacies offering antiviral pills 'in weeks' as cases surge 53 percent in a fortnight. Fourth jabs...
Rates for measles, other vaccinations dip for kindergartners

A smaller portion of U.S. children got routine vaccinations required for kindergarten during the pandemic, government researchers said Thursday, raising concerns that measles and other preventable diseases could increase. Rates were close to 94% for measles, whooping cough and chickenpox vaccinations for the 2020-21 school year. That was down 1%...
FDA approves first COVID treatment for children under 12

On Monday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration expanded the approval of the COVID-19 treatment Veklury (remdesivir) to include pediatric patients 28 days of age and older weighing at least 7 pounds with positive results of direct SARS-CoV-2 viral testing, who are:. Hospitalized, or. Not hospitalized and have mild-to-moderate COVID-19...
🎥Committee criticizes Wichita police misconduct, racism

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Department leaders did not adequately discipline members of the Wichita Police Department who exchanged racist, sexist and homophobic texts and images, and mishandled their investigation of the incidents, according to a city report issued Thursday. (Click below to listen to the report) A committee appointed...
