WyoPreps Fan Polls: Who Do You Think Wins Soccer and Softball?

By David Settle
 2 days ago
There is about one month left in the high school sports calendar year, which means spring sports are starting to wind down. With that...

Related
Wyoming High School Girls Soccer Standings: April 24, 2022

Girls soccer teams around Wyoming are through six weeks of the high school season. Some conference races are tightening up, while others are seeing more separation thanks to results last week. There are still a lot of matches left in the regular season. Here are the standings for all matches...
Riverton Sprinter Tristan Watkins Enjoying Excellent Season

Riverton track athlete Tristan Watkins has been opening up some eyes this season with a series of wins in the sprint events. At last week's meet in Douglas, Watkins took first in the 100-meter dash in 11.34 and 2nd in the 200 with a clocking of 22.59. He also finished 6th in the long jump of that meet on Friday at 17 feet 10.25.
PhotoFest: Douglas Track Meet

The Douglas track meet was held on Saturday and the meet was almost finished before the lightning arrived. But the vast majority of the meet was completed and on the girl's side, Desirae Iacovaetto won two events, the 100-meter dash in 13.08 and the 200 in 26.55. Wheatland's Lily Nichols continues her fine season with wins in the 400 and the 800. She ran the 400 in 1.01.26 and the 800 in 2.27.61. The 1600-meter run winner was Mallory Jones of Moorcroft in 6.09.8 with Glenrock's Sara Winger going 15.03.63 to take the 3200. Over in the hurdle events, Jaden Meyer of Douglas took the tape in the 100 in 17.24 while Makenzi Partridge of Glenrock won the 300 in 51.40.
