WyoPreps Fan Polls: Who Do You Think Wins Soccer and Softball?

The Douglas track meet was held on Saturday and the meet was almost finished before the lightning arrived. But the vast majority of the meet was completed and on the girl's side, Desirae Iacovaetto won two events, the 100-meter dash in 13.08 and the 200 in 26.55. Wheatland's Lily Nichols continues her fine season with wins in the 400 and the 800. She ran the 400 in 1.01.26 and the 800 in 2.27.61. The 1600-meter run winner was Mallory Jones of Moorcroft in 6.09.8 with Glenrock's Sara Winger going 15.03.63 to take the 3200. Over in the hurdle events, Jaden Meyer of Douglas took the tape in the 100 in 17.24 while Makenzi Partridge of Glenrock won the 300 in 51.40.

DOUGLAS, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO