Remembering jazz great Charles Mingus who was born 100 years ago

NPR
 3 days ago

Charles Mingus would have turned 100 today. The jazz bassist is often mentioned in the same sentence as Duke Ellington as one of America's greatest composers. (SOUNDBITE OF CHARLES MINGUS' "BETTER GET HIT IN YO SOUL") RUSSELL HALL: He figured out how to internalize the entire expression of human...

www.npr.org

NPR

Rosalía is unafraid to pull from every corner of the world

ROSALIA: (Singing in Spanish). MARTIN: The artist known as Rosalia announced a massive world tour for the fall. She'll hit 15 countries and 46 shows in a tour running from July until December. And that makes sense because Rosalia has become a huge star all around the world, both in English and Spanish language music. The folks at the NPR music podcast Alt.Latino have been following Rosalia for a while now, noting her unusual path to the top in the Latin music world and her atypical approach to making music. Co-host Anamaria Sayre had a chance to speak with her, and she is going to tell us more about it. Anamaria, welcome. Thank you so much for joining us.
NPR

Her Voice Is In The Air

Flora Purim's voice echoes through the music of the last half-century as if generated by the atmosphere. The often wordless, rhythmic, deeply free style the Brazilian singer pioneered is the astrological air element connecting samba to rock and be-bop to jazz fusion. Her singing energizes landmark recordings with Chick Corea, George Duke and Airto Moreira, the percussionist who is also her husband and lifelong musical partner. At the height of her success during American music's renewed love affair with Brazil in the mid-1970s, this earthy woman with the voice of a bird, a cloud, a butterfly — all images invoked on albums with titles like Light As a Feather, as marketers tried to capture the floating precision of her technique — had the most lucrative recording deal in jazz and an unquenchable desire to keep moving. She could fly: "I am trying to create a kind of music that goes beyond jazz, that is universal," she told journalist Larry Rohter in 1977. "I am looking for something that recognizes no barriers, no flags, no languages." Her adventurousness would take her beyond jazz and back again many times and crown her as the rarest kind of singer: often imitated, rarely if ever matched.
loudersound.com

Mick Jagger says Machine Gun Kelly and Yungblud are the reason there is "still a bit of life in rock 'n' roll"

Mick Jagger has praised Machine Gun Kelly and Yungblud for making sure there is still "life in rock 'n' roll". In conversation with The Independent, The Rolling Stones frontman discussed the rock landscape in the modern era, expressing what he sees as a recent lack of young bands taking the genre forward and pointing to MGK and Yungblud as two artists finally bucking the trend.
Soaps In Depth

Laura Wright and Wes Ramsey Had the “Perfect” Getaway — See the Pics!

When GENERAL HOSPITAL’s production shut down in mid-April for the soap’s spring hiatus, Laura Wright (Carly) decided to make the most of her time off by scheduling a short vacation with her longtime beau, Wes Ramsey (ex-Peter)! The real-life love birds are used to the sunny weather of Southern California, but they traded the Pacific Ocean for the Atlantic Ocean and headed to beautiful St. Augustine, Florida, for a few days!
Person
Duke Ellington
Person
Steve Inskeep
Person
Charles Mingus
NPR

What qualities make an audiobook good?

Sometimes what you need isn't to read a good book; it's to listen to one. (SOUNDBITE OF AUDIOBOOK, "THE ONLY GOOD INDIANS") SHAUN TAYLOR-CORBETT: What had it been like, sitting there while the buffalo flowed down through the air within arm's reach, bellowing, their legs probably stiff because they didn't know for sure when the ground was coming? What had it felt like bringing meat to the whole tribe?
NPR

Hair braiding expert offers a how-to class for dads and it is very popular

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Annis Waugh is an expert in braiding hair. Her classes in England are usually full of women, so she decided to host a session at a local elementary school specifically for dads. She called the class beards and braids. It didn't just sell out; she had to start a waitlist for the dozens of dads who wanted in. Waugh told The Washington Post that at times, it was totally silent; their concentration levels were through the roof. It's MORNING EDITION.
NPR

Encore: Tips and tricks to find your footing outdoors

Research has found that getting out into nature can lead to better health and boost your mood. There are ways to get comfortable with being outside. (This story first aired on ATC on April 23, 2022.) LEILA FADEL, HOST:. Whether it's a hike in the woods or a walk down...
NPR

Victoria Chang shares her favorite #NPRPoetry submissions

NPR's Michel Martin speaks with the poet as part of NPR's celebrations of National Poetry Month. Now it's time for one of our favorite things - poetry. April is National Poetry Month, and to celebrate, we've been inviting you to submit your original poems via Twitter and TikTok using the #NPRPoetry hashtag. Of course, we love to read them, and we hope you love to read them. And we also invite an accomplished poet to come and select a few of the entries to share some that stood out to them. Today we've called upon Victoria Chang. She teaches creative writing at Antioch University in Los Angeles. Her latest poetry collection is called "Obit." Victoria Chang, welcome. Thank you so much for joining us.
#Jazz#Npr#New York City#100 Years Ago
NPR

Rapper-activist Linqua Franqa is on a mission to change both music and politics

Athens is often regarded as one of the best college towns in the country — but past the University of Georgia's tailgate parties and fraternity and sorority houses, 30% of the Athens-Clarke county population lives in poverty. That percentage is even higher among residents in District 2, just east of campus, explains Mariah Parker, better known to some as the hip-hop artist Linqua Franqa.
NPR

Jon Stewart says the 'fragility of leaders' is the real threat to humor

Mark Twain once said, "If you tell the truth, you don't have to remember anything." Using humor to shine a light on the truth is what the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor is all about. Jon Stewart, this year's recipient of the prize, was honored at The Kennedy Center for his satire and his activism. Stewart has been a fierce advocate for veterans, 9/11 first responders and their families.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NPR

Ravyn Lenae, 'M.I.A.'

Ravyn Lenae tried it all on 2018's Steve Lacy-produced Crush EP: R&B, pop, soul and funk. And now she's gearing up to push R&B further on her debut album Hypnos, out May 20. On "M.I.A.," Lenae's celestial vocals swirl around the complex, Afrofuturistic backing track by IAMNOBODI and Sango. "'M.I.A.'...
NPR

Pop Culture Happy Hour

In the series "Slow Horses," Gary Oldman plays the slovenly, burnt-out head of Slough House, a rundown, disregarded division of MI5 that serves as a dumping ground for British spies who've made huge mistakes. At Slough House, they wait out the rest of their careers performing menial intelligence-adjacent grunt work. Or that's the idea, anyway. I'm Glen Weldon, and today we're talking about "Slow Horses" on POP CULTURE HAPPY HOUR from NPR.
NPR

The 'Gandalf of pizza' speaks to the spiritual side of comfort food

And now we turn to pizza and a man who went in search of the best pie. PETER REINHART: The best pizza that's ever been made in the history of the world is happening right now. SCHMITZ: Peter Reinhart teaches at a culinary school in North Carolina, and he's the author of a new book called "Pizza Quest." NPR's Neda Ulaby met him at a pizzeria near his home in Charlotte.
