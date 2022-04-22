ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

How to file insurance claims after a storm

By Lauren Brill
 2 days ago

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – You may need to file insurance claims for property damage after the recent storm. Claims manager Cathleen Letray explains that the first step is contacting the insurance agent.

“So, you’d call your agent. The agent hopefully will go over your policy and give you your deductibles and put you through to the company with your policy number and get you started. Then the company will take the claim and from there they’ll set up an adjuster or they may ask you for photos and an estimate. It just depends on the size of the claim on whether they need to send somebody or not.” – Cathleen Letray, Claims Manager – Scalzo, Zogby & Wittig, INC.

CDC: Over 5 Twin Tiers Counties now listed as High-Risk

Many people may lose food in their refrigerator after the power goes out. Letray says that there is a limited amount of coverage for this loss, and it depends on your policy.

“Take a photo of the refrigerator or the freezer and then itemize, a package of chicken breast, $9.99, and do a list.” – Letray

If you experience an impact on your home, such as wind or snow damaging your roof, that will be covered as well.

“Here’s a good example, your neighbor’s tree falls on your house. Your homeowner’s policy pays for that. On the reverse, if your tree falls on your neighbor’s house, then your neighbor’s homeowner is going to pay for that. So, the damage is where it lands in the storm. There’s no negligence on your part, therefore you’re not responsible for your tree falling in the wind.” – Letray

Letray says the timeline for larger claims is over three weeks, but small claims usually take a week to 10 days.

Daily Mail

More than 350,000 customers are left without power as rare late-winter storm hits the Northeast with snow and strong winds

More than 350,000 customers have been left without power as a rare late-winter storm pummels the Northeast with heavy snow and strong winds. On Tuesday morning the National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for interior parts of the Northeast, where a snow storm has dropped several inches of snow and hit the area with heavy winds with wind gusts of up to 60 mph.
ENVIRONMENT
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

