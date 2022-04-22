ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

"Come on Down" in Nashville

WTVF
 4 days ago

The Price is Right is going on the...

www.newschannel5.com

WSMV

Coyote Ugly Saloon set to re-open in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One of Nashville’s most popular bars has announced it is re-opening for business since being destroyed during the Christmas Day bombing in 2020. In a press release on Monday, Coyote Ugly Saloon confirmed it will be re-opening its doors for VIP, invite-only event at 7 p.m. before officially opening for the public at 9 p.m. on Wednesday, May 11. The VIP event will include an open bar, a tour of the newly renovated space and an opportunity to taste a brand new bourbon.
NASHVILLE, TN
My 1053 WJLT

You Can Visit The Nashville Zoo At Night With An Amazing Light Show

The Nashville Zoo has a new way for you to soak in everything the zoo has to offer at night with a new sound and light show. If you have ever been to the Nashville Zoo, you know how awesome it is. There's so much to see and do there whether you are five or thirty-five. Now, there's a new way to experience the zoo...at night. It's called Night Visions and you have got to see this!
NASHVILLE, IN
TODAY.com

Kacey Musgraves gives a tour of her Nashville home that reflects a “big life change”

Kacey Musgraves recently gave Architectural Digest a tour of her Nashville home, and for the singer, it symbolizes a new chapter. Musgraves released her new album "Star-Crossed" in September 2021, which examines the end of her marriage with Ruston Kelly, as well as independence and what it means for Musgraves to find love again. These themes are also reflected in her serene Nashville home that she’s been living in for two years, which she says “feels like her.”
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Sunday morning news update from News4 Nashville

Expect another beautiful, summery day across the Midstate today. Melanie Layden tells us when it may cool down in the First Alert forecast. A teen is wanted after shooting a man at a Clarksville hotel on Saturday night. Financial burden for convicted drunk drivers. Updated: 16 hours ago. |. A...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

South Nashville business robbed on Saturday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man in South Nashville spoke out after he said he waited more than a day and a half for police to respond to a robbery at his business. Josh Walters, the owner of Solaria Lighting here in South Nashville, said someone broke into his business and stole his wallet, keys, and car Saturday afternoon. But metro police did not send out an officer until today.
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

New England Style Seafood Restaurant Opens in Nashville’s Assembly Food Hall

Assembly Food Hall, the massive downtown dining and entertainment destination, announced the addition of Dock Local, an ultra-fresh seafood restaurant partner. Dock Local opened this week, offering Assembly Food Hall guests an elevated seafood option. Expanding from its homebase in Dallas, Dock Local’s mouthwatering coastal goodness transports customers from downtown...
NASHVILLE, TN
Williamson Source

Photo of the Day: April 24, 2022

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
WREG

Memphis rapper, actor spreads awareness about autism

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — April is Autism Awareness Month and while we honor the disorder for one month, families deal with it year-round. Rapper Kia Shine, who just earned the key to Shelby County, speaks with WREG as his son conquers autism. Nakia “Shine” Coleman is known around Memphis for his music. But in 2012, his […]
MEMPHIS, TN

