"Come on Down" in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One of Nashville’s most popular bars has announced it is re-opening for business since being destroyed during the Christmas Day bombing in 2020. In a press release on Monday, Coyote Ugly Saloon confirmed it will be re-opening its doors for VIP, invite-only event at 7 p.m. before officially opening for the public at 9 p.m. on Wednesday, May 11. The VIP event will include an open bar, a tour of the newly renovated space and an opportunity to taste a brand new bourbon.
