Journey returning to the Mid-State Fair for opening night concert

Journey , the classic rock band known for some of the biggest hits of the 1970s and 1980s, will kick off the Mid-State Fair in Paso Robles with a headlining performance on Wednesday, July 20.

The band will take the stage at the Chumash Grandstand Arena at the Paso Robles Event Center beginning at 7:30 p.m. in what will by its fourth visit to the fair, according to a news release.

The last time the Journey played at the fair was in 2014.

The band is known for chart-topping songs like “Don’t Stop Believin’,” “... Any Way You Want It” and “Lights.”

Journey was inducted to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2017 , according to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame website.

Tickets go on sale April 29 at www.midstatefair.com and range from $38 to $133.

The Mid-State Fair begins on July 20 and ends July 31.