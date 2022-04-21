A community approach to improving the health of the planet
ScienceBlog.com
3 days ago
Earlier this month, MIT’s Department of Mechanical Engineering (MechE) hosted a Health of the Planet Showcase. The event was the culmination of a four-year long community initiative to focus on what the mechanical engineering community at MIT can do to solve some of the biggest challenges the planet faces on a...
The Abdul Latif Jameel Water and Food Systems Lab (J-WAFS) recently announced the selection of its 2022-23 cohort of graduate fellows. Two students were named Rasikbhai L. Meswani Fellows for Water Solutions and three students were named J-WAFS Graduate Student Fellows. All five fellows will receive full tuition and a stipend for one semester, and J-WAFS will support the students throughout the 2022-23 academic year by providing networking, mentorship, and opportunities to showcase their research.
On the eve of Earth Day, more than 300 faculty, researchers, students, government officials, and industry leaders gathered in the Samberg Conference Center, along with thousands more who tuned in online, to celebrate MIT’s first-ever Climate Grand Challenges and the five most promising concepts to emerge from the two-year competition.
This poem is inspired by recent research, which has found that ‘aphantasia’ (the absence of visual imagination) can be detected by looking at how the pupils respond to light. Aphantasia is a phenomenon in which people are unable to visualize imagery. People that are affected by this condition...
A consortium of some of the world’s most prominent design-led companies and institutions is joining forces to combat the climate crisis. Design for Good, a new nonprofit announced today, will develop open-source products and services that chip away at the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), a group of 17 goals for building a sustainable future by 2030. Each year, the alliance will come up with solutions to a different UN goal, starting this year with clean water and sanitation.
Carolyn Chen is a sociologist and UC Berkeley professor who researches religion, race and ethnicity. Her new book, Work Pray Code: When Work Becomes Religion in Silicon Valley, features in-depth interviews with employees and employers to explore how spirituality begets productivity in the world’s tech hub. As a professor...
Click here to read the full article. PARIS — L’Oréal has launched a Circular Innovation Fund with the aim of scaling circular innovation solutions from the world over.
The world’s largest beauty company is the fund’s initiator and anchor investor, contributing 50 million euros as part of its L’Oréal for the Future Sustainability program.More from WWDInside Mecca Brands' New Sydney FlagshipThe New Clean CrewL'Oréal RTW Spring 2019
The Circular Innovation Fund will be operated by Demeter and Cycle Capital, French and Canadian funds that are experts in clean tech-focused capital management. There are also strategic investor Axens, the Haltra and Claridge family...
The United States is home to the largest tech market in the world, with about 20 new technology companies reaching $100 million in revenue each year. It goes without saying that there's fierce competition for that revenue, which is why the startup industry has one of the highest failure rates out there.
This is an exciting event for me for a number of reasons. The first one is simple: 2021 was the first time since 2017 we skipped TC Sessions: Robotics. The prior event made it just under the wire, on the Berkeley campus in March 2020. It was the last in-person event we did before we cut out in-person events for a while.
Health system CEOs are looking toward strategic partnerships with competitors and entrepreneurs to compete in the market going forward, according to a new study from UC Denver. The 2022 Health Systems’ Climate Study interviewed 133 U.S. health system CEOs who collectively represent systems that generate $263 billion in revenue annually....
Your future electric car might benefit from some schoolwork. The Energy Department has teamed with GM and MathWorks to launch an EcoCAR Electric Vehicle Challenge that asks student groups at 15 North American universities to develop more efficient EV technology. The will have students tinker with a Cadillac Lyriq over four years as they develop automation, connectivity and propulsion tech, and they can will win annual prizes based on their progress.
Alex Enchin, Founder of HOLOS Global, was a guest speaker at Benzinga’s Psychedelic Capital Conference on April 20th, 2022. HOLOS is a leader in building wellness hospitality projects. Watch the full presentation here:. This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not...
It’s no secret that blue-collar jobs in the construction industry have traditionally been seen as a “men’s jobs.” The numbers certainly back that notion up, as women currently make up just eleven percent of construction workers in the U.S. But as traditional attitudes towards work and...
The latest PwC Women in Work Index report found that the COVID-19 pandemic disproportionality affected women and ethnic minorities. The transition to automation and a net-zero economy will further widen the gender gap if it is not addressed now, argues an economist. Companies need to re-think their policies about equal...
This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Sanctuary Health Co-founder and CFO Evan Peskin and Chief Research Officer Edith Gorecki were guest speakers at Benzinga’s Psychedelic Capital Conference (PCC). Sanctuary Healthcare is a fully-licensed psychedelic treatment...
The fourth industrial revolution is here. Advances in big data, artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), and high-performance computing are changing the way organizations compete and evolve. In this new age, winners and losers will be decided based on how quickly they can see trends and disrupt industries.
In the fog of crisis, most people search for guidance. They search for an effective crisis leader. Having a vision, being decisive, showing integrity, communicating effectively, and fostering support enhance crisis leadership. Fostering reliability, physical safety, and effective education may be keys to building resilient communities. "Wanted–A Leader! In every...
Agility Robotics has landed a $150 million series B funding round as it looks to expand use of its warehouse robots. The funding round was led by DCVC and Playground Global with participation from Amazon’s (NASDAQ: AMZN) new $1 billion Industrial Innovation Fund. Seven-year-old Agility Robotics produces warehouse robots that work alongside humans with the ability to walk floors, climb stairs and navigate unstructured environments, all while carrying packages and stacking goods in warehouse fulfillment applications.
CAMBRIDGE (CBS) — An nine-year-old Merrimack, New Hampshire boy got the chance to try something new this weekend. Aiden Collyar lost his leg to cancer a year ago. On Sunday, he was a special guest at the Bionic 5K in Cambridge on Sunday.
The race raises money for the Bionic Project, which is a nonprofit that promotes active lifestyles to overcome physical challenges.
This year, that group gave $10,000 to the Born To Run Foundation, which gifts prosthetics to young amputees. That money funded a custom running blade for Aiden.
“It feels pretty good to have a running blade,” said Aiden. ” I’m going to be able to run more.”
“It’s so exciting because this is something we couldn’t have done on our own. To have that help, it means the world,” said mom Samantha Collyar.
The Born To Run Foundation was founded by Noelle Lambert, a former college athlete who lost her leg in a moped accident. She went on to compete for the US Paralympic team.
Aiden’s prosthetic is the 18th given out by the organization.
Comments / 0