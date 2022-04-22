ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Louisiana child forced to drink bottle of whiskey dies; grandmother, mom jailed

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBATON ROUGE, La. - A 4-year-old girl is dead after her grandmother allegedly forced her to drink a bottle of whiskey while her mother watched, Baton Rouge Police said. Sgt. L’Jean McKneely, a police spokesperson, told news outlets the...

Linda Slaydon
3d ago

They need to be in jail, and for a long long time. That’s murder.

