Robert Williams 'intends' to play in Game 3, per report

It sounds like the Celtics are getting a big boost just in time to close out their series against the Nets. Center Robert Williams III intends to return and play limited minutes in Game 3, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski .

Earlier Friday, NBA Insider Shams Charania reported Williams was close to returning in either Game 3 or 4. Williams tore his meniscus March 27.

There have been signs in recent days that Williams is working his way towards coming back. He traveled with the team to Brooklyn, indicating he’s on the right track. When Williams went down, it was estimated he would out of action for 4-6 weeks.

A return for Games 3 or 4 would put Williams slightly ahead of schedule.

The 2018 first-round pick would provide the Celtics with some needed strength inside, though they’ve still put on a defensive clinic against the Nets through the first two games of the series. Most notably, they’ve completely shut down Kevin Durant, who’s gone just 13-for-41 from the field.

Williams would give the Celtics another imposing body to put on Durant — and more offensive firepower. He averaged a career-high 10 points per game this season with 9.6 rebounds.