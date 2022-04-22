Colorado announces millions in funding to prepare for what could be the worst wildfire season in history

Colorado will pour nearly $20 million of federal funding into fire prevention this year ahead of what could be the worst fire season in the state's history, officials announced Friday.

The additional federal funding will pay for additional contracts with air tankers and helicopters, expanded dispatch services and new technology for on-the-ground coordination, Senate President Steve Fenberg said. The additional funding came from Federal Emergency Management Agency reimbursements.

The resources are needed to prepare for the worst-case scenario, he said.

"We may very well be heading into the worst fire season in our state’s history. ... I hope I am terribly wrong," he said.

The state is planning to extend its contract with a large air tanker and to add a contract with a second large air tanker. Two Type 1 helicopters, some of the largest and fastest, will also be added, Gov. Jared Polis said.

Colorado is competing with other states to extend the contracts. Dedicated contracts ensure aircraft are available. Colorado competes with 19 other states for federal aircraft and at times they have not been available when the state was in need, said Mike Morgan, director of the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control.

The officials made the announcement on the same day the state is facing the worst fire conditions the state as seen in over a decade, he said.

The state has prepositioned a multimission aircraft that can detect fires early in Mesa County and a strike team of firefighters in northeastern Colorado. Another strike team will be sent to southeastern Colorado, Morgan said.

The new 24/7 dispatch services also will ensure that local fire departments have quick access to state-dedicated aircraft and other support to help stop fires early.

"It will save lives, and it will save property," Morgan said.

Polis and Fenberg also announced the new Office of Climate Preparedness that will coordinate disaster recovery and work on an action plan to address disasters.

"We are living through the early stages of the climate-change crisis right now," Fenberg said.

Acknowledging that Coloradans will face an ever-increasing number of wildfires, legislators have hunkered down to confront the state's grim reality through several measures, some of which predated December's Marshall fire.

One bill would increase the amount of lost property insurance providers have to cover upfront and extend the time frame victims have to rebuild their homes, ensuring that wildfire victims would get more immediate and substantive help.

The proposed change, however, would only apply to future fire disasters. The bill, if enacted, would not help victims of more recent wildfires.

“There’s no question there are going to be more. That’s the unfortunate reality,” said Fenberg, D-Boulder, who sponsored the bill, earlier. “This is something that, unfortunately, is not going to provide much relief to those who have already gone through these horrible disasters. But it is something that many of us have learned from those disasters that we can apply to right the policy and make it a better situation for those in the future.”

Another measure would invest $5 million in expanding resources for volunteer firefighters in Colorado. If enacted, the proposal would add the funding to the Local Firefighter Safety and Disease Prevention Grant Program and expand it to cover replacement firefighting equipment. It would also make volunteer fire departments eligible for reimbursement for wildland fire suppression activities and provide behavioral health care services to firefighters.

The legislative responses sit atop initiatives by the Biden and Polis administrations to provide help to survivors of the Marshall fire and other recent disasters.