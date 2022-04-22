Colorado announces millions in funding to prepare for what could be the worst wildfire season in history

Colorado will pour nearly $20 million of federal funding into fire prevention this year ahead of what could be the worst fire season in the state's history, officials announced Friday.

The additional federal funding will pay additional contracts for air tankers and two Type 1 helicopters, expanded dispatch services and new technology for on-the-ground coordination, said Senate President Steve Fenberg. The additional funding came from Federal Emergency Management Reimbursements.

The resources are needed to prepare for the worst-case scenario, he said.

"We may very well be heading into the worst fire season in our state’s history. ... I hope I am terribly wrong," he said.

A firefighter battles a house engulfed in flames Wednesday in Monte Vista.

The state is planning to extend its contract with a large air tanker and add a second large air tanker. Two Type 1 helicopters will be added to be more prepared, Gov. Jared Polis said. Colorado is competing with other states to extend the contacts.

The officials made the announcement on the same day the state is facing the worst fire conditions the state as seen in over a decade, said Mike Morgan, director of the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and control.

The state has prepositioned a multi-mission aircraft that can detect fires early in Mesa County and a strike of firefighters in northeastern Colorado. Another strike team will be sent to southeastern Colorado, Morgan said.

The new 24/7 dispatch services will also ensure that local fire departments have quick access to state support and dedicated aircraft.

"It will save lives and it will save property," he said.

Polis and Fenberg also announced the new Office of Climate Preparedness that will coordinate disaster recovery and work on an action plan to address disasters.

"We are living through the early stages of the climate change crisis right now," Fenberg said.

The state is also planning to start new grant programs for those who lost property in the Marshall and East Troublesome fires in recent months to help them rebuild in a way that is resilient, he said.