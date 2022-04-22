ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Colorado announces millions in funding to prepare for what could be the worst wildfire season in history

By Mary Shinn mary.shinn@gazette.com
OutThere Colorado
OutThere Colorado
 4 days ago

Colorado will pour nearly $20 million of federal funding into fire prevention this year ahead of what could be the worst fire season in the state's history, officials announced Friday.

The additional federal funding will pay additional contracts for air tankers and two Type 1 helicopters, expanded dispatch services and new technology for on-the-ground coordination, said Senate President Steve Fenberg. The additional funding came from Federal Emergency Management Reimbursements.

The resources are needed to prepare for the worst-case scenario, he said.

"We may very well be heading into the worst fire season in our state’s history. ... I hope I am terribly wrong," he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VXZRy_0fHKkNgE00
A firefighter battles a house engulfed in flames Wednesday in Monte Vista.

The state is planning to extend its contract with a large air tanker and add a second large air tanker. Two Type 1 helicopters will be added to be more prepared, Gov. Jared Polis said. Colorado is competing with other states to extend the contacts.

The officials made the announcement on the same day the state is facing the worst fire conditions the state as seen in over a decade, said Mike Morgan, director of the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and control.

The state has prepositioned a multi-mission aircraft that can detect fires early in Mesa County and a strike of firefighters in northeastern Colorado. Another strike team will be sent to southeastern Colorado, Morgan said.

The new 24/7 dispatch services will also ensure that local fire departments have quick access to state support and dedicated aircraft.

"It will save lives and it will save property," he said.

Polis and Fenberg also announced the new Office of Climate Preparedness that will coordinate disaster recovery and work on an action plan to address disasters.

"We are living through the early stages of the climate change crisis right now," Fenberg said.

The state is also planning to start new grant programs for those who lost property in the Marshall and East Troublesome fires in recent months to help them rebuild in a way that is resilient, he said.

Comments / 1

Related
OutThere Colorado

500 homes evacuated in northern Colorado Springs from fire caused by illegal work

Northern Colorado Springs got a scare Friday when 500 homes were evacuated in the wake of the Silver Charm fire, which was caused by allegedly illegal construction work. Smoke was visible near Interstate 25 and InterQuest Parkway at about 12:30 p.m. "Heavy fire in heavy fuels," fire officials said. As of 6:30 p.m., the Silver Charm fire had burned 17 acres and was 75% contained.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
OutThere Colorado

'Coke oven' operation in Colorado mountains once produced 6 million tons of coke annually

First things, first – what is a “coke oven?” It’s not where Coca-Cola comes from. The coke ovens in Redstone were built in 1899 by Colorado Fuel and Iron to burn impurities out of coal from Colorado’s Coal Basin. This created something called “coking coal,” which could be used in steel mills during the creation of steel, much of which would ultimately be used for building railroads. Upon the completion...
COLORADO STATE
New Country 99.1

Six Amish Communities Currently Exist in Colorado

Most of the Amish population resides in Ohio and the other states in the eastern portion of the country, but many Amish families have now migrated out west, including to Colorado. A few Amish people attempted to settle in Colorado during the 1900s, but these communities were short-lived due to...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Government
CBS Denver

Gov. Jared Polis, State Lawmakers Team Up To Prepare Colorado For Possible Surge In COVID Cases

DENVER (CBS4)– Gov. Jared Polis announced Thursday that the state is taking action to stay abreast of new COVID-19 cases in Colorado. Polis is teaming up with state lawmakers to develop COVID readiness legislation. (credit: CBS) “We really owe it to the people of Colorado to learn from our experiences over the last two years to prepare for whatever lies ahead,” said Polis. (credit: CBS) One of the goals of the legislation is to make sure our hospitals don’t reach capacity, to have a plan for any surge in patients, make sure there are enough critical supplies in the hospitals and retain health care workers.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Two highways get closed due to two fires in Colorado

UPDATE: As of 2:45 PM the Highway 194 and Interstate 25 have both been reopened. A new wildfire burning east of La Junta has caused Highway 194 to close, according to the Colorado State Patrol. There have been no updates on reopening. A spokesperson from the Bent County Office of Emergency Management told KKTV that crews are making good progress on extinguishing the blaze. ...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Floridians reportedly start illegal campfire in Colorado park, leave scene

According to a park ranger in Colorado's Jefferson County, an illegal campfire was found burning in the area of West Mount Falcon. In video footage from the scene, one of two responding rangers describes that the fire was reported by a guest at the park, who said that those responsible for starting the fire were from Florida. Another ranger can be seen putting the blaze out. The ranger that's filming...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Up to 18 inches of snow possible in Colorado during multi-day storm

More snow is expected to hit Colorado this weekend and it could drop a few inches to about a foot in the mountain region. The current hazardous weather report from the National Weather Service states that four to eight inches could fall on elevated peaks in western Colorado and eastern Utah, with the most snow expected in northern ranges. This storm would stretch from Friday through Sunday, with locally higher amounts possible.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jared Polis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Of Colorado#Firefighters#Fire Season#Wildfire#Senate
Daily Record

Fearing Polis veto, lawmakers rip out heart of mobile home residents’ bill of rights

Gov. Jared Polis has threatened to veto a bill that proposed statewide rent stabilization in mobile home parks, the bill’s sponsor said. Rep. Andrew Boesenecker, a Fort Collins Democrat, told his House colleagues Friday night that he’s not sure why Polis wants that proposal dead, but that he sees no choice but to oblige the governor to keep alive the rest of his bill, House Bill 22-1287. The House voted to advance the bill after Democrats regretfully pulled rent stabilization.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Colorado wildfire deemed human-caused, started "a few feet" off trail

According to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, the recent 'NCAR fire' was human-caused, started just feet off-trail. A recent press release from the organization details that the fire was started by a person "just a few feet off" Bear Canyon Trail, but that they have no active leads on who may have caused it. Whether or not the start of the blaze is thought to be intentional was not addressed.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
OutThere Colorado

OutThere Colorado

Colorado State
13K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

OUR MISSION. To Inform. Inspire. Guide. WHO WE ARE. OutThere Colorado is a leading platform intent on inspiring people to seek meaningful experiences in the outdoors. Through a variety of highly shareable original content—including jaw-dropping video and photography, engaging articles, and immersive destination profiles—OutThere is building a rapidly growing national audience. OutThere’s engaging content drives users to create the experiences they seek beyond the device, helping them lead an informed, inspired, and experience-rich life outdoors. WHAT WE BELIEVE. We are about the trip and the trail. The pause button. Disconnecting so we can reconnect. We celebrate messy hair, dusty shoes, windows down, no wi-fi, road trips, the best burger, powder days and car camps. We are driven by our deep respect for our environment, and our passionate commitment to sustainable tourism and conservation. We believe in the right for everyone - from all backgrounds and cultures - to enjoy our natural world, and we believe that we must all do so responsibly. We seek to tell the best stories about the best places, but we feel a responsibility to educate our followers on how to tread lightly to preserve these special places for future generations. As a media company, we are leveraging our platform as an advocate to conserve our natural world in the interests of everyone today, tomorrow and generations from now.

 https://outtherecolorado.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy