Minnesota State

Westrom: Minnesota Can Be ‘The Land of Broadband’

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAffordable and reliable broadband is crucial if we want Greater Minnesota to be competitive with the rest of the digital world. Our economy, our children’s education, and many of our lives are now dependent on being connected to the internet. Today, I want to update you on the progress we have...

MinnPost

Why DFLers at the Minnesota Capitol are fighting — with each other — over rural broadband

On the surface, government funding to build high-speed internet infrastructure is a bipartisan success story. In the coming years, Minnesota is theoretically in line for at least $578 million in federal cash approved under Republican and Democratic presidents to subsidize broadband projects. And both Democrats and Republicans at the Minnesota Legislature agree the state should approve substantially more cash to help developers reach more than 240,000 households who lack access to a connection that meets state standards.
KEYC

Four Greater Minnesota cities awarded $2.3 million for infrastructure grants

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) announced today that it has awarded $2,314,457 in grants to infrastructure projects in Greater Minnesota. The funding, awarded from DEED’s Greater Minnesota Business Development Public Infrastructure Grant Program (BDPI), was approved for Brooten, Redwood Falls, Luverne,...
CBS Minnesota

Will Minnesota Eliminate Taxes On Social Security Benefits?

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota is one of just 12 states that taxes social security benefits. Republicans have long led the charge to repeal that tax. Minnesota Republicans are arguing that if ever there was a year to eliminate taxes on social security income, this is it. Minnesota, after all, has a $9.25 billion budget surplus. But the push to at least partially roll back that tax is even getting some support from Democrats. In their tax bill, House Democrats are proposing eliminating taxes on social security income for those earning less than $75,000 a year. While Democrats have traditionally argued that the social...
KAAL-TV

Gov. Walz to deliver State of the State Address Sunday

Gov. Tim Walz will deliver his State of the State Address Sunday in the Minnesota House Chamber. The speech is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Walz’ fourth State of the State comes as Walz, DFL members and Republicans still have not reached an agreement about the state’s $9.25 billion budget surplus.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Walz declares peacetime emergency, authorizes Minnesota National Guard to support flood operations in northwestern Minnesota

(St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has declared a peacetime emergency in northwestern Minnesota, following Saturday's severe spring storms. The emergency authorizes the Minnesota National Guard to provide support for emergency flood operations, including personnel, equipment and resources. "When our neighbors are in trouble, we step up and...
KIMT

SE Minnesota woman facing 12 tax-related crimes

GOODHUE COUNTY, Minn. - A southeastern Minnesota woman is facing a dozen tax-related crimes. The Minnesota Department of Revenue said Wednesday that Melinda Price, of Cannon Falls, is facing six felony counts of failing to file income tax returns and six felony counts of failng to pay income tax. According...
Bring Me The News

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, April 25

Monday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 1,158 newly reported cases and one newly reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 12,493. Today's update includes case data that was reported in a 24-hour period ending at 4 a.m. Friday, April 21. Data from the weekend...
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: Viral Wastewater Load Up 100% From Previous Week

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Health officials in Minnesota reported 1,464 new cases and 10 deaths in the state on Friday, and meanwhile the Twin Cities metro’s viral load is up 100% from where it was the previous week, according to the Metropolitan Council. Case growth is slowly ticking upwards, reaching 12.9 new cases per 100,000 residents as of last week. That’s nearly double the figure for case growth compared to last month. The wastewater evidence also shows that the Omicron subvariant BA.2 accounts for about 93% of the cases examined in the last week, but subvariant BA.2.12.1 is likely to be come the dominant variant in the coming weeks. Hospitalizations are still below the line of caution, reaching 3.5 admissions per 100,000 residents. There were 24 people with COVID-19 in intensive care as of Thursday afternoon, and an additional 210 people in non-ICU beds. MDH no longer reports positivity rate due to changing federal test reporting requirements. Meanwhile, over 9.7 million vaccine doses have been administered in Minnesota. Roughly 70% of the state’s population has received their first dose of the vaccine, while 46% have gotten their booster dose.
Kat Kountry 105

150,000+ GE Appliances Sold in Minnesota Recalled Due to People Falling

Over 150,000 appliances were recalled in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois, and throughout the United States due to a risk of falling. No, not the appliances falling. The people using the appliance could fall while trying to open the freezer door due to the handle falling off. In fact, 37 people have reported injuries. These appliances were sold online and at Lowe's, Home Depot, Best Buy, and other stores where GE appliances are sold.
Kat Kountry 105

Have You Heard About This Haunted Street In Wisconsin?

We've heard of haunted houses and spooky buildings where something isn't exactly right. A haunted road is a different story!. Surprisingly, there are many spooky spots in both Minnesota and Wisconsin. In fact, one of Minnesota's most haunted buildings recently went up for sale. Just looking at the spot will give you the chills. It is a former sanatorium.
AM 1390 KRFO

One of the Most Endangered Rivers in U.S. is Right Here in Minnesota

Minnesota may be known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes, but it's one of our rivers that has just been named one of the most endangered in the country. Here in the North Star State, we're proud of our access to clean, clear water, right? Whether it's the water we use for drinking, bathing or cooking, or recreation when we head out on one of our 10,000 lakes (which is actually closer to 11,840 lakes), we have some of the best access to water anywhere it would seem.
Southern Minnesota News

Walz calls for deal on unemployment insurance, ‘hero pay’

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz called for compromise in negotiations to replenish the state’s unemployment insurance trust fund and to pay frontline worker bonuses during his fourth State of the State address. The address later Sunday comes with four weeks left in the session...
