ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minn.- St. Louis County Public Works crews closed parts of several roads in the Northern part of the county, due to excessive rain and snowmelt Saturday. According to Public Works Deputy Director Brian Boder, crews have closed portions of several roads as they work to repair culverts that have washed out, and are posting warning signs in other places where water is covering parts of the roadway.

SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO