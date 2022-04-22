ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Internet Connectivity Issues

chapman.edu
 1 day ago

Some users are experiencing internet routing issues and access issues to various campus services. These issues seem to be internet provider dependent. IS&T is investigating the problem and will provide another...

news.chapman.edu

Comments / 0

Related
TechRadar

Top VPN joins forces with the Tor Project for a more secure internet

One of the best VPN services around right now has joined forces with the Tor Project in an attempt to build a more secure internet. The Swiss-based provider behind both ProtonVPN and ProtonMail is now actively supporting the project as a Green Onion Member. This means that both teams will work closely to improve users' experience when connecting to the Proton web apps over Tor.
INTERNET
electrek.co

Tesla is testing in-car Wi-Fi hotspot connectivity with several major internet providers

Tesla has started testing in-car wifi hotspot connectivity with several major internet providers in order to provide an alternative internet connection for its fleet. Connectivity has been a flagship feature of Tesla’s offering in the auto industry. It enables several fun and useful features for customers and has also been used by Tesla to collect data from the fleet and improve features — mainly Autopilot.
TECHNOLOGY
komando.com

Are you overpaying for the internet? Find out now

Reliable internet may be something you take for granted, but even the most basic plans can represent a financial hardship for low-income households. Free internet service is available in some cases. A member of your household must meet specific financial criteria to qualify. Tap or click here to learn how you can get free internet. How do you know if you’re paying too much if you do pay for the internet?
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Is T
inputmag.com

Video conferencing apps gather data on users even after their mics are muted

When the world retreated towards video teleconferencing during the onset of the pandemic, user privacy took another harrowing turn. Opting in to Zoom’s services means that many users are giving the company insight into audio data generated in work meetings or calls with friends and family. In fact, video-conferencing apps like Zoom are so hungry for user data, they may even collect data after users mute their microphones.
CELL PHONES
Fox News

Is your ISP throttling your speeds? Here’s how to check

Websites seem sluggish and downloads take forever. It’s frustrating — especially when you’re paying for high-speed internet. First, make sure it's not just you. When I'm unsure if slow speeds or timeouts are part of a bigger issue, I hit Down Detector to see if others are reporting the same problem. Tap or click for a direct link and a few other tricks if a website won't load.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
9to5Mac

Report: T-Mobile has fastest and most consistent cellular, Verizon offers fastest broadband in the US

Ookla is out with its latest report for mobile and fixed broadband Internet speeds in the US. Continuing a trend, T-Mobile won for best mobile performance across the board with speeds roughly 2x faster than AT&T and Verizon along with having the highest consistency and availability. Meanwhile, for fixed broadband, Verizon edged out XFINITY for the fastest service.
CELL PHONES
laptopmag.com

How to use the Window Startup Repair Tool

The Windows Startup Repair Tool is a handy feature in Windows 10. If Windows is not booting up correctly, or you are experiencing other issues that indicate corruption in your system, the Windows Startup Repair Tool can be used in an attempt to fix the issues. This will allow you...
SOFTWARE
KCRA.com

Verizon says 'fiber issue' led to outage affecting voice calls on West Coast

Verizon said it has resolved an outage on Wednesday afternoon that affected voice calls and that anyone still having issues should restart their device. The outage reporting site Downdetector listed mobile phone users in cities on the western part of the country as being affected the most by the outage. Those top outage reports included Sacramento, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Denver, Las Vegas, Reno, Seattle, Tucson and Spokane.
SACRAMENTO, CA
protocol.com

Maps or not, the 'starting gun' for states that want broadband funds is in May

Alan Davidson, the Commerce Department official the disbursement of $42 billion in federal funds for building out broadband infrastructure, told Protocol the "starting gun" of the program will go off May 16, when states can officially start declaring they want the money. The five-year plans that states are supposed to...
INTERNET
pymnts

WhatsApp Developing Subscription Plan for Business App

WhatsApp is working on offering business subscription plans that would let multiple employees of the same company chat with a single customer simultaneously, publication WABetinfo reported Wednesday (April 21). Other likely features of the subscription plan, WABetainfo added, include allowing the linking of up to 10 devices instead of the...
SMALL BUSINESS
The Independent

7 best VPN services for streaming securely in 2022

A VPN, or a virtual private network, is a little tool that masks your internet identity inside a virtual tunnel, hiding your IP address from your internet service provider, websites and other prying eyes. When you use one, an encrypted connection is established between your device and a server somewhere in the world, tricking everyone into thinking you’re browsing from a different location.The use of VPNs has been growing astronomically over the past few years for a number of reasons – to help skirt censorship (in Russia and China) for one, but also because of the rise of home...
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

Private Internet Access review 2022: A VPN with proven security and lightning-fast speeds

Once the domain of spies and hoodie-wearing hackers on Nineties TV shows, VPNs are now used by regular folk to browse the web anonymously. A virtual private network routes all of your internet traffic through an encrypted tunnel – a black box that nobody, besides you and the VPN service itself, can peek inside. As a tool, a VPN has many uses, from connecting to public wifi networks without exposing your device, to bypassing local or national firewalls. A VPN can help you access your Gmail account when travelling in China, where Google is blocked, or to privately access...
INTERNET
Digital Trends

T-Mobile celebrates 1 million 5G home internet customers

Following the commercial launch of its at-home internet services in April 2021, T-Mobile is celebrating its 1-millionth home internet customer just one year later. The company’s stated goals when launching the service were to bring the fast internet speeds of its 5G mobile plans to home routers, and its been widely successful. On top of its 1 million customers, T-Mobile boasts that an additional 10 million households in the U.S. are eligible for its 5G home internet plan as well.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy