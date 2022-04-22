CNN+ shuts down weeks after launch, amid shakeup in TV streaming industry

TiVo — which, yes, is still a thing — has released its “Video Trends Report” for the fourth quarter of 2021. It surveyed 4,547 adults in the U.S. and Canada. While there’s nothing earth-shattering in the report — called “Finding Balance in the Great Rebundling” — it’s still an interesting look at how a selection of folks are managing their entertainment choices going into 2020, and it’s worth perusing the full report. Cable is still around. There are more streaming services than ever. And while plenty are willing to pay for their content, advertising-based services that feed free shows are doing just fine.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 4 DAYS AGO