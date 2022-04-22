ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

CNN+ shuts down weeks after launch, amid shakeup in TV streaming industry

WBUR
 1 day ago

CNN+ is shutting down after launching only weeks...

www.wbur.org

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Amazon has a new name for its free streaming TV service

Amazon said Wednesday it's rebranding its free-to-stream, ad-supported service from IMDb TV to Amazon Freevee. The service was launched in 2019 as IMDb Freedive. Ad-based, on-demand offerings are on the rise in a market that's filled with subscription services. Amazon jumped into the ad-supported video streaming market three years ago...
BUSINESS
Vox

Why Netflix is suddenly losing subscribers

Netflix has spent the past decade leading the world in streaming. Now everyone is catching up. That’s the most obvious takeaway from Netflix’s stunning admission on Tuesday afternoon: Instead of adding more than 2 million subscribers in the first quarter of the year, as it predicted three months ago, it ended up losing 200,000. Even worse: Next quarter, Netflix expects to lose another 2 million subscribers. Netflix’s stock is now collapsing, down 25 percent.
TV & VIDEOS
Daily Mail

Netflix is losing '$6.25 BILLION a year' as users flock to illegal password-sharing marketplaces offering its top $19.99-a-month package for just $1: Disney+ and HBO are also being ripped off

Netflix is losing billions of dollars a year because of illegal password-sharing 'marketplaces' that offer access for just $1, experts have claimed. The popular streaming app is missing out on up to $6.25billion annually as customers use the services to dodge the $19.99 a month premium account fee. But the...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnn#Tv Streaming#Shakeup#Npr#Npr Tv
Primetimer

Chris Wallace asks William Shatner "are you embarrassed?" for having a show on RT America

“You have a TV series called I Don’t Understand, and it runs on RT America,” Wallace asked Shatner on CNN+'s Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?, according to Mediaite. “No it doesn’t,” Shatner responded, pointing out the show was made for Ora TV. But Ora TV signed a deal to bring it to RT America. So Shatner compared RT America to the BBC. “Russian television is not the BBC," said Wallace.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Everything Coming to Netflix and Other Streaming Services This Weekend (April 15)

The weekend is almost upon us. In addition to some much-needed time off of school and work, the weekend also means most major streaming services are going to be adding new movies and TV shows for subscribers to enjoy. Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, Peacock, Paramount+, and Amazon's Prime Video all have new titles on the way. From Thursday to Sunday, there will be new options made available for everyone looking to relax on the couch sometime this weekend.
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
Daily Mail

Elon Musk blames Netflix's failing fortunes on 'the woke mind virus' that has made it 'unwatchable' after streaming giant lost over 200,000 subscribers and shares dipped 25%

Elon Musk has slammed 'unwatchable' Netflix for becoming infected by the 'woke mind virus' as the streaming giant hemorrhages subscribers. The US company lost 200,000 users between January and March this year, with shares crashing by 25 per cent, a quarterly report announced yesterday revealed. Netflix projected a loss of...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

CNN+ To Shut Down, Ending Network’s Expensive Gambit On Subscription Streaming

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED: CNN+, the news network’s expensive venture into subscription streaming, will shut down at the end of the month. The heavily promoted service launched just weeks ago, on March 29, but almost immediately there were reports of lower-than-expected subscription numbers and plans for cutbacks under new CNN parent Warner Bros. Discovery. Its demise makes it perhaps the shortest lived of all subscription streaming ventures, a lesser lifespan than Quibi, the platform that ran for about seven months in 2020. Chris Licht, the new chairman and CEO of CNN Worldwide, said that they have decided to...
TV & VIDEOS
Salon

Fox News anchor mocked after claiming it costs "nearly $11 for a gallon of milk"

Fox News anchor Sandra Smith claimed that a gallon of milk cost her nearly $11 during a recent segment, quickly provoking a round of Twitter mockery. "I bought a gallon of milk last night — granted, we live in New York, things are higher priced than a lot of areas in the country — it's nearly $11 for a gallon of milk at a New York grocery store," Smith said as the cable news chyron read "Inflation Nation."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
EW.com

CNN+ shuts down even faster than Quibi did

A new record has been set in the streaming wars. Now that CNN's parent company, WarnerMedia, has merged with Discovery to create Warner Bros. Discovery, the new management team of the cable news giant has officially axed the streaming platform CNN+, just a few weeks after it launched. The news was first reported by Variety and then confirmed by CNN itself.
TV & VIDEOS
moneytalksnews.com

12 Streaming TV Services That Cost $20 a Month — or Less

TV lovers have more budget-friendly options these days than they may realize. A growing number of streaming services offer TV channels and shows for much less than traditional pay-TV providers generally charge. Some streaming services — including several of the following — even offer live TV. If you...
TV & VIDEOS
Digital Trends

Streaming hasn’t killed cable yet, survey finds

TiVo — which, yes, is still a thing — has released its “Video Trends Report” for the fourth quarter of 2021. It surveyed 4,547 adults in the U.S. and Canada. While there’s nothing earth-shattering in the report — called “Finding Balance in the Great Rebundling” — it’s still an interesting look at how a selection of folks are managing their entertainment choices going into 2020, and it’s worth perusing the full report. Cable is still around. There are more streaming services than ever. And while plenty are willing to pay for their content, advertising-based services that feed free shows are doing just fine.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

Hulu Users Report Widespread Issues With the Streaming Service

Users are reporting that Hulu is down and they are not able to access the app or even stream video on Thursday night. Users are reporting that the issues with Hulu are taking place with the on-demand and live TV parts of the service. Messages started arriving at Hulu around 8 p.m. Eastern, 7 p.m. Central. Chicago, Boston, New York, and Washington, D.C. have been reporting the most issues around Hulu on Thursday night into the app’s headquarters.
INTERNET
Benzinga

Hulu Goes Offline On Thursday Evening, Users Outrage On Twitter

The Hulu streaming service experienced operating difficulties on Thursday evening as viewers across the U.S. began complaining online that they could not access the service. What Happened: Outage tracking website Downdetector.com began to receive complaints about viewers’ inability to access Hulu at around 8:00 p.m. EDT. The hashtag #HuluDown...
TV & VIDEOS
itechpost.com

HBO, HBO Max Subscribers Increase by 13 Million — Still Lower Than Netflix, Disney+?

HBO and HBO Max subscribers continued to soar high in the first quarter of 2022, bringing an additional 3 million globally in the first three months of the year. HBO Max competes with other behemoth streaming services out there including Netflix and Disney+. It houses the massive library of iconic entertainment titles by Warner Bros. Not to mention that it also inclused HBO hit series like Succession and Euphoria.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy