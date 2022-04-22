How inflation is hitting low-income residents of Brownsville, Texas

ROMA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Border patrol agents found a 2-year-old boy who had lost his shoe at 1:30 in the morning near the Rio Grande.It was April 19 when the child, a Honduran national, was traveling within a group of 38 individuals. Agents questioned the group to obtain any information on the boy, however no one claimed to know the child. But agents did discover a birth certificate on the child with his father's information handwritten on the back. The boy was medically screened by a Border Patrol Emergency Medical Technician, who determined the child was in good health. He was then...

ROMA, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO