National Portrait Gallery commemorates 50th anniversary of Watergate break-in

Earlier this morning, the two Golden Lions at the Venice Biennale—the top honors at the prestigious biannual art event, which opens to the public today—were awarded to Simone Leigh and Sonia Boyce, representing the United States and the United Kingdom respectively. It marks the first time in the Biennale’s 127-year history that the prize has gone to a Black woman artist, with both Leigh and Boyce also being the first Black women to represent their nations in Venice. It feels reflective of this year’s already singular Biennale, which sees women outnumber men within its main halls for the first time; a key priority for artistic director Cecilia Alemani when taking up the mantle.

