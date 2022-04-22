ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

National Portrait Gallery commemorates 50th anniversary of Watergate break-in

By Miranda Mazariegos, NPR
WBUR
 1 day ago

The National Portrait Gallery in Washington, D.C.,...

www.wbur.org

WTOP

Inside the Latter-day Saints’ Washington, D.C. temple

Its spires leap nearly 300 feet into the sky, and at their pinnacle, a two-ton, gold-covered angel issues a clarion call to the heavens. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Washington, D.C. Temple is clad in white Alabama marble, matching other monuments around the nation’s capital. But for decades it has posed something of a mystery to the millions who stream by on D.C.’s Beltway, with some even comparing it to “The Land of Oz.”
WASHINGTON, DC
Washington, DC
Washington, DC
Washington, DC
Time Out New York

Marina Abramović is re-staging her iconic 'The Artist is Present' to benefit Ukraine

You can add Yugoslavian-born artist Marina Abramović to the list of Ukraine supporters who are actually doing something to help. The 75-year-old performer has partnered with Artsy and the Sean Kelly Gallery in Chelsea to re-stage her iconic work "The Artist is Present," which took over the Museum of Modern Art in 2010 for three months, as a fundraiser that will benefit Direct Relief, a nonprofit working with Ukraine's Ministry of Health to provide those devastated by the war with short- and long-term assistance.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ARTnews

Hew Locke Will Bring His Vibrant Sculptures to the Met Museum Facade

Click here to read the full article. Guyanese-British artist Hew Locke will follow his major commission at Tate Britain in London with a commission from the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York to create four sculptures for the institution’s Fifth Avenue facade. According to the museum, the project, titled Gilt, will be on view from September 16 to May 22 2023. Max Hollein, the Met’s director, said in a statement that the commission “will be informed by Locke’s deep knowledge of the Met’s collection and will reference the institution in ways both direct and indirect, recovering and connecting histories across...
CHICAGO, IL
Black Enterprise

Black Churches In Washington D.C. Are Losing Their Congregations Due To Gentrification

Black churches in Washington D.C. have served as a staple in the D.C. area for generations, but their congregations have disappeared in recent decades due to gentrification. According to Politico, in 2000, the Black population of Washington D.C. was 59%, but in the past two decades, the Latino and Asian populations in the area have increased, bringing the Black population down to 41%. Additionally, gentrification has pushed the cost of living and rent in the city to levels unseen.
WASHINGTON, DC
ARTnews

Russian Artist Stages Protest at Country’s Empty Pavilion in Venice, $35 M. Richter Once Owned by Eric Clapton to Hit the Market, and More: Morning Links from April 21, 2022

Click here to read the full article. To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter.  WITH ALL EYES ON VENICE for this year’s Biennale, here’s a quick round-up of things you might have missed in the deluge of information coming out of La Serenissima. Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine continues to loom large. On Wednesday, artist Vadim Zakharov, who represented Russia at the Biennale in 2013, staged a protest outside the country’s pavilion with a sign that reads in part, “the murder of women, children, [and] people of Ukraine is a disgrace to Russia.” (The Russian Pavilion is currently empty after its artists and curator withdrew in February...
PROTESTS
ARTnews

MoMA, Neue Galerie Jointly Acquire Striking Käthe Kollwitz Self-Portrait

Click here to read the full article. The Museum of Modern Art in New York and the Neue Galerie, an institution dedicated to German and Austrian art also in New York, have jointly acquired a rare self-portrait by the 20th-century German printmaker Käthe Kollwitz. The lithograph, Self Portrait en face (1904), depicts the artist at 37-years-old. Her face is rendered in varying neutral tones,. The museums were able to purchase the piece through funds from multiple donors, including ARTnews Top 200 Collectors Jo Carole and Ronald S. Lauder, a longtime MoMA trustee and cofounder of Neue Galerie. Kollwitz, who was born in 1867 in the...
WBUR

Archive that preserved Ukrainian language, history when it was banned by Soviets moves to Ukraine

When Ukraine was part of the Soviet Union, Ukrainian language and writing were repressed and banned. Wolodymyr Mirko Pylyshenko, a Ukrainian-American in Rochester, New York, gathered Ukrainian poems, books, pamphlets and family histories that told of Ukrainian persecution and identity. His archive, called the Ukrainian Rochester Collection, was moved to the city of Dnipro in eastern Ukraine — half in 2018, the other half just before the Russian invasion.
ROCHESTER, NY
The Independent

Female artists dominate the Venice Biennale for 1st time

For the first time in the 127-year history of the Venice Biennale, the world’s oldest and most important contemporary art fair features a majority of female and gender non-conforming artists, under the curatorial direction of Cecilia Alemani. The result is a Biennale that puts the spotlight on artists who have been long overlooked despite prolific careers, while also investigating themes including gender norms, colonialism and climate change. Alemani’s main show, titled “The Milk of Dreams,” alongside 80 national pavilions opens Saturday after a one-year pandemic delay. The art fair runs through Nov. 27. It is only the fourth of...
Vogue Magazine

Simone Leigh and Sonia Boyce Make History at the Venice Biennale

Earlier this morning, the two Golden Lions at the Venice Biennale—the top honors at the prestigious biannual art event, which opens to the public today—were awarded to Simone Leigh and Sonia Boyce, representing the United States and the United Kingdom respectively. It marks the first time in the Biennale’s 127-year history that the prize has gone to a Black woman artist, with both Leigh and Boyce also being the first Black women to represent their nations in Venice. It feels reflective of this year’s already singular Biennale, which sees women outnumber men within its main halls for the first time; a key priority for artistic director Cecilia Alemani when taking up the mantle.
The Independent

US artist Leigh recasts colonial imagery at Venice Biennale

Simone Leigh’s sculptures are making a monumental impression at the Venice Biennale contemporary art exhibition.The first Black woman to headline the U.S. Pavilion at the international show, the American sculptor installed a monumental 24-foot sculpture outside the Palladian-style brick building, which she topped with a thatched raffia roof on wooden columns. Leigh also sets the tone for the main Biennale exhibition. Her towering “Brick House,” a bronze bust of a Black woman, presides at the entrance of the Arsenale. Such double citations are rare at the 127-year-old art fair, the world's oldest and most important, opening its 59th edition...
VISUAL ART

