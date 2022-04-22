Musicians remember John Prine, 2 years after his death

Click here to read the full article. Actually, she can make us love her, and Bonnie Raitt has been doing it since her self-titled debut album in 1971. A slew of Grammys for “Nick of Time” in 1990 spurred a reboot of her career that’s never waned, particularly when it comes to her live appeal. She just started an eight-month tour behind her 18th studio album, “Just Like That,” another soul-stirring mixture of greasy, good-time blues-rock and heartrending state-of-the-world balladry. How is it, back out on the road? We just played our first date last night in Modesto, and I can’t even...

