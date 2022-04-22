Musicians remember John Prine, 2 years after his death

Chris Thile, Sara Watkins and Sean Watkins have performed together as Nickel Creek for more than 30 years. The trio first met in 1989 in Southern California and released six albums between 1993 and 2014, though the first two are out of print and not available on streaming services. They took an extended hiatus in 2007 before returning with a new album and tour in 2014. The trio also regularly performed on NPR's Live From Here, which Thile hosted until the radio series ended in 2020. Most recently, they reunited for Nickel Stream: A Livecreek Experience, a series of live performances available to stream online in early 2021.
