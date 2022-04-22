ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Musicians remember John Prine, 2 years after his death

WBUR
 1 day ago

Songwriter and singer John Prine died April 7, 2020, in the early days...

www.wbur.org

Variety

Bonnie Raitt on Her New Album, Recovery as a Long Game, and a Post-Quarantine Return to Touring — Just in the Nick of Time

Click here to read the full article. Actually, she can make us love her, and Bonnie Raitt has been doing it since her self-titled debut album in 1971. A slew of Grammys for “Nick of Time” in 1990 spurred a reboot of her career that’s never waned, particularly when it comes to her live appeal. She just started an eight-month tour behind her 18th studio album, “Just Like That,” another soul-stirring mixture of greasy, good-time blues-rock and heartrending state-of-the-world balladry. How is it, back out on the road? We just played our first date last night in Modesto, and I can’t even...
MUSIC
WFAE.org

Musician Nicolas Bearde reflects on his musical legacy

Award-winning vocalist and recording artist Nicolas Beard is known for his silky baritone and jazz-inflected R&B. Ahead of his Friday and Saturday performances at Middle C Jazz, Beard talks about his music with WFAE "All Things Considered" host Gwendolyn Glenn. Nicolas Bearde: I was a big fan of recorded music....
MUSIC
The Boot

Top 10 Nickel Creek Songs

Chris Thile, Sara Watkins and Sean Watkins have performed together as Nickel Creek for more than 30 years. The trio first met in 1989 in Southern California and released six albums between 1993 and 2014, though the first two are out of print and not available on streaming services. They took an extended hiatus in 2007 before returning with a new album and tour in 2014. The trio also regularly performed on NPR's Live From Here, which Thile hosted until the radio series ended in 2020. Most recently, they reunited for Nickel Stream: A Livecreek Experience, a series of live performances available to stream online in early 2021.
MUSIC
Person
Peter O'dowd
Person
Alison Krauss
Person
Sturgill Simpson
Person
Amos Lee
Person
John Prine
#Musicians#Now
startattle.com

Cameron Whitcomb American Idol 2022 “Changes” Black Sabbath, Season 20 Top 20

Cameron Whitcomb performs “Changes” by Black Sabbath, American Idol 2022 Season 20 Top 20. Startattle.com – American Idol. Contestant: Cameron Whitcomb (18 years old), Pipeliner from Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada. Round: Top 20. Song: “Changes” by Black Sabbath. Cameron Whitcomb American Idol Season 20 “Changes”...
MUSIC
CBS News

Heavy metal and bluegrass guitarist John 5 on his musical obsessions

He's become one of the most acclaimed guitarists today of heavy metal — and bluegrass. John Lowery, performing under the stage name John 5, has played with Marilyn Manson, Rob Zombie and David Lee Roth, and recorded with Lynyrd Skynyrd. But he traces his appreciation for the guitar to watching "Hee Haw" as a kid.
MUSIC
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
loudersound.com

Gene Simmons: "I stand by my words, rock is dead and the fans killed it."

Its been almost 8 years since Gene Simmons first declared to the world that rock is dead, but even as rock albums catapult up the charts, streaming figures hit the billions and new acts make the leap up to arenas around the world, the Kiss bassist isn't backing down. Speaking...
MUSIC
Connecticut Post

Lars Ulrich, Stevie Nicks, Axl Rose and More Pay Tribute to Taylor Hawkins

Lars Ulrich, Axl Rose, Stevie Nicks, Ringo Starr, Queen’s Roger Taylor and more paid tribute to Taylor Hawkins as the music world turned to social media to remember the Foo Fighters drummer following his shocking and sudden death Friday at the age of 50. “Thank you Taylor.. Thank you...
MUSIC
ETOnline.com

Ann Wilson of Heart on What's Keeping the Band From Getting Back Together and New Solo Album (Exclusive)

Ann Wilson is adamant that Heart will one day reunite onstage, but first there's a few wrinkles to iron out. The 71-year-old rock legend spoke with ET's Rachel Smith at Smoakstack Studios in Nashville and opened up about what's keeping Heart from officially getting back onstage. She also spoke about her upcoming solo album, Fierce Bliss, which drops April 29.
NASHVILLE, TN
Rolling Stone

Marcus King Demands More Cowbell and Gets It in Explosive New Song ‘Hard Working Man’

Click here to read the full article. Marcus King says he was haunted by the Seventies rock band Free when he was writing his new song “Hard Working Man.” King ain’t lying. The high-octane track explodes with an FM radio chorus, a chunky guitar riff, and enough cowbell to satisfy Christopher Walken. Recorded earlier this year with producer Dan Auerbach for King’s upcoming album Young Blood, “Hard Working Man” sounds as if it arrived in the year 2022 by way of a bitchin’, time-traveling 1970 Camaro. “I was hearing a lot of Free tracks. Paul Kossoff and Paul Rodgers were really...
MUSIC
Stereogum

Bruce Hornsby – “Too Much Monkey Business” (Chuck Berry Cover)

A month ago, Bruce Hornsby announced his new album ‘Flicted. It came with a couple high-profile indie collabs, including an appearance from Danielle Haim and Hornsby teaming up with Ezra Koenig for lead single and opener “Sidelines.” Today, he’s back with another preview of the album.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

