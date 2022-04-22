ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Semi blocks lanes, delays traffic along SB I-75 near Hartwell

By Gianna Vitali
WLWT 5
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCINCINNATI — 1:41 p.m. Police report a heavy-duty wrecker has pulled the disabled semi-truck from the lanes of travel to the right shoulder along southbound I-75 at Exit 10 to Ronald Reagan Cross...

