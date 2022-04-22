Semi blocks lanes, delays traffic along SB I-75 near Hartwell

There are reckless driving charges for Georgia Bulldog running back Kenny McIntosh, arrested by Athens-Clarke County Police after a traffic accident that happened early Sunday. McIntosh was also cited by police for not wearing a seat belt. There were no injuries in the accident. The running back was released on bonds totaling $2 thousand. McIntosh, 6-foot-1, 220 pounds, rushed for 328 yards, and three touchdowns last season. He returns for his third season and will be Georgia’s leading returning rusher for the 2022 season that begins in 131 days.

ATHENS, GA ・ 6 HOURS AGO