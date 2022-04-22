ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

LOOK: Wyoming Property Listed at $1 Million Has Its Own Caboose

By Jax
KGAB AM 650
KGAB AM 650
 1 day ago

Some properties seem to come with more accessories than others. Not only that, but a lot of wide open acreage that seems to go on forever. A Wyoming property that was recently listed has all of those things. Recently, a property was listed on Zillow that for $1 million...

kgab.com

Comments / 0

Related
95 Rock KKNN

Could This $26 Million Cattle Ranch Be Colorado’s Yellowstone?

It could be possible to start your very own Dutton legacy in 2022 with a massive Colorado cattle ranch. No one can say for sure how large the Dutton Yellowstone Ranch actually is. However, there has been a lot of speculation. It has been mentioned in the show that the property is the size of Rhode Island. The state of Rhode Island is approximately 776,000 square acres, which is pretty huge.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Carpenter, WY
Local
Wyoming Business
Wyoming State
Wyoming Real Estate
City
Burns, WY
City
Cheyenne, WY
State
Wyoming State
107.9 LITE FM

What Happened to This Nearly 20-Carat Diamond Found in Idaho?

One of the best things about this job is having the freedom to explore and brainstorm our own ideas for these articles you read. Recently, I was curious to learn if you could mine diamonds in Idaho (spoiler: you won’t have much luck) and while I mostly hit a dead end when it came to actually mine diamonds, I did stumble across this peculiar story about one of the largest diamonds ever found in the United States… in Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
My Country 95.5

Wyoming to Begin Offering Mortgage Assistance in May

After a trial run ended in February, the Wyoming Department of Family Services (DFS) is going to launch the Homeowner Assistance Fund Program on May 2. The HAF Program will prioritize mortgage delinquency over other past-due expenses and will provide people a maximum of $17,000 in assistance. Corrine Livers, Economic...
WYOMING STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caboose#Wyoming Property Listed#Zillow#The Caboose Property
Travel + Leisure

This National Park Was Just Named the Best for Kids, According to a New Study

America's national parks have long been a favorite for family road trips. So The Family Vacation Guide examined which of the country's 63 national parks is the most kid-friendly, looking at the number of hotels, trails, attractions, and landmarks suitable for young travelers. In its Best National Parks for Kids in the U.S. study, revealed last month, it determined that Yellowstone National Park rises to the top.
MONTANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
KGAB AM 650

Watch! Guy Goes In On Wyoming Moths. Oh, No, Moth Season Is Coming!

We all know this is coming. It starts to get warm as Spring makes its way through Wyoming. You get home after dark, look up at the light post or maybe light by your front or back door. What is it you see? THE SWARM. Yes, a whole swarm of nasty Miller Moths hanging out by a light, being gross and waiting for you to open your door so they can be indoor Mille Moths.
WYOMING STATE
K2 Radio

10 Rules Wyoming Drivers Refuse to Follow

Before getting into this very controversial topic, I plead my case with “It takes one to know one”. I myself am a very skilled driver, but I do not always handle rules the best. I love Casper and its people, so I hope that you can take this in good humor. I myself am guilty of these, and I’ve seen many other people in the same boat... err uh … Car as me. Honestly, we all break the law a little sometimes. Sometimes we find ourselves in a rush, and our feet become just a bit heavier than we intend them to be. Other times you just feel safer making more space from the people either behind or Infront of you. My point is stuff happens, we all know that breaking the law is bad, but as humans we do mess up.
CASPER, WY
KGAB AM 650

Laramie’s Best Places to Grab a Bite This Easter

As Easter swiftly approaches, people are getting ready for church service, Easter egg hunts, and visits from the Easter Bunny. If you are looking for a bit to eat in-between your busy schedule, check out these places in Laramie!. Best Places to Eat in Laramie. There are plenty of amazing...
LARAMIE, WY
K2 Radio

PHOTOS: One Last Tour Through the CY Antique Mall

Last week, the CY Antique Mall announced that they were closing their doors at the end of May. "Dear customers," the owners wrote, "it is with great sadness we are announcing that the Cy Antique Mall will be closing down the 31st of May. Many of our vendors have already started and will be having great sales going on in their booths until then. Please stop in to visit and shop with us! We want to say thank you so much to all of our local, nation and international wide customers that have given us many, many years of business and friendships!"
CASPER, WY
KGAB AM 650

KGAB AM 650

Cheyenne, WY
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KGAB AM 650 has the best news coverage for Cheyenne, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy