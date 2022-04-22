ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neuroengineering Ph.D. program graduates first student

By Matt Windsor
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAdeel Memon had everything worked out. The son of a dermatologist in Karachi, Pakistan’s largest city, Memon was intent on earning the same prestigious scholarship to medical school that his father had won, becoming a dermatologist himself and joining his father’s practice. “The plan was to follow in his footsteps,” Memon...

KVIA

Western Tech celebrates first nursing graduating class

EL PASO, Texas - Western Tech's Nursing Class of 2022 walked across the stage today and received their diplomas. The 18 graduates at today's ceremony underwent a rigorous 30-months program. The group took courses and training online for a career that is hands-on traditionally due to the constraints during the pandemic.
EL PASO, TX
Nature.com

Artificial intelligence-enabled decision support in nephrology

Kidney pathophysiology is often complex, nonlinear and heterogeneous, which limits the utility of hypothetical-deductive reasoning and linear, statistical approaches to diagnosis and treatment. Emerging evidence suggests that artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled decision support systems - which use algorithms based on learned examples - may have an important role in nephrology. Contemporary AI applications can accurately predict the onset of acute kidney injury before notable biochemical changes occur; can identify modifiable risk factors for chronic kidney disease onset and progression; can match or exceed human accuracy in recognizing renal tumours on imaging studies; and may augment prognostication and decision-making following renal transplantation. Future AI applications have the potential to make real-time, continuous recommendations for discrete actions and yield the greatest probability of achieving optimal kidney health outcomes. Realizing the clinical integration of AI applications will require cooperative, multidisciplinary commitment to ensure algorithm fairness, overcome barriers to clinical implementation, and build an AI-competent workforce. AI-enabled decision support should preserve the pre-eminence of wisdom and augment rather than replace human decision-making. By anchoring intuition with objective predictions and classifications, this approach should favour clinician intuition when it is honed by experience.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Integrating human brain proteomes with genome-wide association data implicates novel proteins in post-traumatic stress disorder

Genome-wide association studies (GWAS) have identified several risk loci for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD); however, how they confer PTSD risk remains unclear. We aimed to identify genes that confer PTSD risk through their effects on brain protein abundance to provide new insights into PTSD pathogenesis. To that end, we integrated human brain proteomes with PTSD GWAS results to perform a proteome-wide association study (PWAS) of PTSD, followed by Mendelian randomization, using a discovery and confirmatory study design. Brain proteomes (N"‰="‰525) were profiled from the dorsolateral prefrontal cortex using mass spectrometry. The Million Veteran Program (MVP) PTSD GWAS (n"‰="‰186,689) was used for the discovery PWAS, and the Psychiatric Genomics Consortium PTSD GWAS (n"‰="‰174,659) was used for the confirmatory PWAS. To understand whether genes identified at the protein-level were also evident at the transcript-level, we performed a transcriptome-wide association study (TWAS) using human brain transcriptomes (N"‰="‰888) and the MVP PTSD GWAS results. We identified 11 genes that contribute to PTSD pathogenesis via their respective cis-regulated brain protein abundance. Seven of 11 genes (64%) replicated in the confirmatory PWAS and 4 of 11 also had their cis-regulated brain mRNA levels associated with PTSD. High confidence level was assigned to 9 of 11 genes after considering evidence from the confirmatory PWAS and TWAS. Most of the identified genes are expressed in other PTSD-relevant brain regions and several are preferentially expressed in excitatory neurons, astrocytes, and oligodendrocyte precursor cells. These genes are novel, promising targets for mechanistic and therapeutic studies to find new treatments for PTSD.
SCIENCE
technologynetworks.com

Personalized Brain Models Aim To Improve Depression Treatment

Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) is an invasive procedure carried out to treat patients with neurological and psychiatric conditions who are resistant to other forms of treatment. Electrodes are inserted into the brain and targeted pulses of electrical current are administered to patients. Generic brain stimulation models have been previously developed for Parkinson's disease, but this is the first time researchers have used this approach to model the response to DBS of patients with depression.
MENTAL HEALTH
IFLScience

Hearing Loss Can Be Reversed With New Regenerative Therapy, Say MIT Scientists

If you know at least two random people, then chances are you know somebody with some degree of hearing loss. For many of those people, it’s just a minor thing – an annoying reason to turn the TV volume up. But for others, it can drastically impact quality of life – no longer able to make out what loved ones are saying, cut off from the music and social life they used to enjoy, and maybe living with endless ringing and buzzing in its place.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

