Rogue Valley News, Friday 4/22 – Fire Survivor Resource Fair On Saturday 4/23 At Talent Town Hall Parking Lot, Public Health Agency Warns Of Gastroenteritis Outbreak In Jackson County

On 4/22/2022 Dumas Police Department in collaboration with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office under the authority of the Dumas School District conducted a K9 Walk-Through of Dumas High School. During the walk through all students were placed on lock in status until the K9s completed their tasks. While no illicit drugs were recovered during this walk through several e-cigs/vape pens were recovered. Possession of e-cigs/vape pens by minors (people under the age of 18) is an illicit act. Those found in possession of such items will be dealt with in accordance to all applicable school, city, state, or federal regulation.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, AR ・ 8 HOURS AGO