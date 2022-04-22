ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, OR

Rogue Valley News, Friday 4/22 – Fire Survivor Resource Fair On Saturday 4/23 At Talent Town Hall Parking Lot, Public Health Agency Warns Of Gastroenteritis Outbreak In Jackson County

roguevalleymagazine.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Today– A 20 percent chance of showers after 11am. Snow level 4000 feet rising to 5000 feet in the afternoon. Mostly sunny, with a high...

roguevalleymagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
KTVL

Public Health warns of gastroenteritis outbreak in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY — Jackson County Public Health issued a health advisory Thursday, Apr. 21 warning residents about an increase in gastroenteritis cases and outbreaks in Jackson County among daycare and school-aged children. Public Health officials suspect a common, but highly transmissible norovirus as the culprit. "Diseases that cause diarrhea...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
City
Wallowa, OR
Talent, OR
Government
City
Talent, OR
City
Albany, OR
State
Washington State
Local
Oregon Government
City
Salem, OR
City
Portland, OR
City
Grants Pass, OR
Grants Pass, OR
Government
State
Oregon State
County
Jackson County, OR
Jackson County, OR
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kurt Schrader
Person
Joe Biden
Mount Shasta Herald

How these California, Oregon small towns survived after losing a big employer

This country is littered with dying small towns that lacked a Plan B, one they should have had in place before the mill shut down or the factory moved to Mexico. Mount Shasta, California, and Ashland, Oregon did it right. Located in the California-Oregon border region where I live, they avoided economic devastation by having their survival plans well underway by the time their lumber mills began to shut down more than a half century ago.
MOUNT SHASTA, CA
South Ark Daily

Dumas Arkansas Police Department Thanks Jefferson County Arkansas Sheriff Department Durning Recent Search Of School District

On 4/22/2022 Dumas Police Department in collaboration with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office under the authority of the Dumas School District conducted a K9 Walk-Through of Dumas High School. During the walk through all students were placed on lock in status until the K9s completed their tasks. While no illicit drugs were recovered during this walk through several e-cigs/vape pens were recovered. Possession of e-cigs/vape pens by minors (people under the age of 18) is an illicit act. Those found in possession of such items will be dealt with in accordance to all applicable school, city, state, or federal regulation.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AR
The Oregonian

Judge establishes ‘right of access’ to Oswego Lake, but Portland suburb’s ban on public lake use remains in effect

Oswego Lake belongs to the people. That’s according to Clackamas County Circuit Judge Ann Lininger, who ruled Tuesday that the body of water in the heart of the city of Lake Oswego is a public resource held by the state. The posh Portland suburb has long prohibited the public from splashing in the placid waters at the three lakeside parks accessible to anyone.
PORTLAND, OR
Roll Call Online

Biden heads to Oregon amid controversy over state’s new House seat

President Joe Biden flew to Oregon on Thursday to tout infrastructure investments as super PACs pour big money into the Democratic primary for the state’s newly created House seat, sparking controversy within the president’s party. Biden highlighted new funding to help secure the Portland International Airport from the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Safety#Metropolitan Areas#Oregon Health Plan#Salmonella#Outbreaks#Wynne Broadcasting#Roguevalleymagazine Com#The Rogue Action Center#Loncheria Las Reyes#Curbside King#Rogue Food Unites#Zone Captains#Maslow Project
Iowa Capital Dispatch

State: Recreational vehicle park can’t use brand-new $65K septic field

The owner of a newly opened park for recreational vehicles in western Iowa placed a septic field too close to a lake and has been barred from using it, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. Zachary Terry, who opened his Sunset at Blue Oasis RV Park near Onawa on April 1, said he […] The post State: Recreational vehicle park can’t use brand-new $65K septic field appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
POLITICS
KXL

Man Found Dead In Columbia River Slough

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was found dead in the Columbia River Slough in the city’s 30th homicide of the year. Police on Tuesday said the body of 44-year-old Jeremy Gurtner was found in the water near Northeast 105th and Alderwood Road on April 8th. Detectives estimate that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reason.com

California's New Food Waste Law Is Backfiring

A California law that took effect this year and that was supposed to help the environment while combating hunger is instead causing chaos for food banks, businesses, and small cities and towns throughout the state. The law, S.B. 1383, which took effect in January, "requires supermarkets and other big food...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
The Independent

Family demands airport closure after UPS pilot crashes into chimney and dies

The father of a pilot who was killed after her plane crashed into a potato processing plant with a large chimney has urged authorities to close the nearby landing strip. Brittney Infanger, 30, was flying UPS packages from Salt Lake City in Utah to Burley in Idaho when her plane crashed into the Gem State Processing Plant in Heyburn, Idaho, last week.Her father, Jim Bob Infanger, told local press that his daughter had 11 years of flying experience.“There’s a 60-ft chimney sticking out of the food processing plant – no lights on it, dead centre – straight across the...
ACCIDENTS
KXL

Close Call On I-5 In Southern Oregon

ROSEBURG, Ore. — An Oregon State Trooper was assisting a big rig driver on Interstate 5 in Roseburg when a truck clipped both of their vehicles. The vehicles were on the shoulder when a truck goes up onto the driver’s side of the patrol car then smashes into the back of the semi. A time stamp on the video shows April 19th.
ROSEBURG, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy