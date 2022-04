Girls First Team All-State basketball player Ruthie Loomis-Goltl of Bridgeport made an unofficial visit to the University of Colorado and returned home with another Division I scholarship offer. The 6’3” junior made the announcement on Twitter Tuesday evening April 19th. "Had an awesome unofficial visit in Boulder! Blessed to receive an offer from @CUBuffsWBB!"

