Alex Trebek estate sale draws hundreds to late 'Jeopardy' host's home in Studio City

Buying a piece of Hollywood history had hundreds lining up for an estate sale Thursday at the Studio City home of the late game show host Alex Trebek.

Don and Pam Brennan came all the way from Chino and waited in line for two hours, saying the trip was well worth it.

"I got myself a nice bottle of whiskey that I am going to toast Alex Trebek tonight, when I watch 'Jeopardy!' I got this lovely tie and one of his canes," Don Brennan said. "But I tell you, most of the fun is just being at his house. Very cool -- it is."

Inside the massive Mediterranean-style home, fans perused hundreds of items -- from a director's chair bearing his name to art, books, sculptures, even autographed memorabilia. Everyone wanted to take home a little something from the beloved television icon.

Hundreds of people lined up outside the home of the late Alex Trebek in Studio City for an estate sale that offered treasures of his life and legacy.

Duane Shell bought crisp, pressed white linens with a large monogrammed "T" stitched in them, as well as gold initial bookends.

"Alex is a legend, as we all know," Shell said, "and I just wanted to have something of his."

Another seasoned estate-sale customer not only wanted Tinseltown memorabilia, but she also wanted to see Trebek's home.

"It's like the Getty Estate," Monica Tiller said. "He had a great, rich life and it's wonderful to see that."

The producers of "Jeopardy!" have honored beloved former host Alex Trebek by naming the iconic quiz show's stage after him.

Erin McClean, a former "Jeopardy!" college champion, wanted a little something to remind herself of a memorable moment from 11 years ago.

"Alex Trebek made being smart cool," said McClean, who waited three hours to get inside. "And for someone who grew up as kind of a nerd, it was great to have that person who everyone knew as the smart guy making it look cool."