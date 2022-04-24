ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chino, CA

Alex Trebek estate sale draws hundreds to late 'Jeopardy' host's home in Studio City

ABC7
ABC7
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UndYl_0fHK2d8d00

Buying a piece of Hollywood history had hundreds lining up for an estate sale Thursday at the Studio City home of the late game show host Alex Trebek.

Don and Pam Brennan came all the way from Chino and waited in line for two hours, saying the trip was well worth it.

"I got myself a nice bottle of whiskey that I am going to toast Alex Trebek tonight, when I watch 'Jeopardy!' I got this lovely tie and one of his canes," Don Brennan said. "But I tell you, most of the fun is just being at his house. Very cool -- it is."

Inside the massive Mediterranean-style home, fans perused hundreds of items -- from a director's chair bearing his name to art, books, sculptures, even autographed memorabilia. Everyone wanted to take home a little something from the beloved television icon.

Hundreds of people lined up outside the home of the late Alex Trebek in Studio City for an estate sale that offered treasures of his life and legacy.

Duane Shell bought crisp, pressed white linens with a large monogrammed "T" stitched in them, as well as gold initial bookends.

"Alex is a legend, as we all know," Shell said, "and I just wanted to have something of his."

Another seasoned estate-sale customer not only wanted Tinseltown memorabilia, but she also wanted to see Trebek's home.

"It's like the Getty Estate," Monica Tiller said. "He had a great, rich life and it's wonderful to see that."

The producers of "Jeopardy!" have honored beloved former host Alex Trebek by naming the iconic quiz show's stage after him.

Erin McClean, a former "Jeopardy!" college champion, wanted a little something to remind herself of a memorable moment from 11 years ago.

"Alex Trebek made being smart cool," said McClean, who waited three hours to get inside. "And for someone who grew up as kind of a nerd, it was great to have that person who everyone knew as the smart guy making it look cool."

Comments / 0

Related
Vice

Alex Trebek's Very Chill, Very Tasteful Estate Is for Sale

You can now buy hundreds of items once owned by the late Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek. A number of belongings within the Los Angeles home of the game show host, who died at 80 after 37 seasons at the helm, have been listed on estatesales.net. “BELOVED ‘JEOPARDY’ HOST ALEX TREBEK’S ESTATE SALE,” the post reads, listing the Studio City address of Trebek’s 10,000-square-foot, five-bedroom home on 1.5 acres that sold in March after being listed at $6.9 million by his daughter, Emily Trebek. The estate sale appears to be managed by C et Cie, which advertises itself as a luxury estate sale company on Instagram. Trebek died in November 2020 after a long battle with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chino, CA
Business
City
Studio City, CA
Local
California Business
City
Chino, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Hollywood, CA
Hello Magazine

Kelly Ripa's unrecognisable transformation in before-and-after beach photos

Kelly Ripa is renowned for her sense of fun and doesn't take herself too seriously - as a result, she has a legion of fans who adore following her on social media. One memorable post the TV favorite shared not too long ago involved a fun before-and-after photo during a beach stroll in The Hamptons, where she owns a holiday home.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Vanessa Bryant Calls Daughter Natalia, 19, A 'Golden Goddess' In Loving Oscar's Snapshot

Click here to read the full article. Vanessa Bryant was the proudest mama in the world when her eldest daughter Natalia Bryant arrived in style at the Vanity Fair Oscar’s After Party.  On March 29, Vanessa posted a picture of her eldest with the touching caption, “That’s my baby!!! 😘❤️🥰 @nataliabryant 🏆❤️Golden Goddess ❤️ 🏆.” You can see the beautiful photo HERE. In the photo, we see Natalia truly look like a goddess as she rocks a unique Gucci dress at the Vanity Fair Oscar’s After Party on March 27, 2022. Natalia’s show-stopping dress from Gucci has a silk black halter top and...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Trebek
DoYouRemember?

Kelly Clarkson Shares Some Unexpected Engagement News—With A Twist!

Kelly Clarkson and her team shared some unexpected and exciting engagement news about an ER nurse name Kelsey, whose boyfriend went above and beyond to ask her to marry him. “ER nurse Kelsey got the surprise of a lifetime when she was called to her hospital’s rooftop helipad for a patient pickup, but was instead stunned to see her boyfriend Jacob, a fellow nurse, drop to one knee and propose! #whatimliking #nurses #goodnews #proposal,” the caption of an Instagram post reads.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Estate Sale#Shell#Tinseltown#The Getty Estate
The Boot

Carrie Underwood Duets With Her Mom Onstage in Las Vegas: ‘Life Sure Is Amazing’ [Watch]

Carrie Underwood returned to the stage of her Reflection: Las Vegas residency on Saturday night (March 26) with a very special guest in tow: Her mom, Carole. The singer brought her mom out as a surprise guest, introducing Carole to the crowd before asking her, "Is there anything you want to say to these fine people?" The singer's mom turned to the audience and said, "I'm so happy you're here and I hope you enjoy the show."
LAS VEGAS, NV
Hello Magazine

Kelly Clarkson shares emotional engagement story in heartwarming post

Kelly Clarkson is always there to cheer others on and her popular chat show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, does just that throughout the week. What's more, the program's official Instagram account often posts uplifting stories to brighten up people's days, and the latest one was too sweet. Kelly and her...
CELEBRITIES
Carla St. Louis

Sasha Obama's Boyfriend is The Son of This Buckhead Actor

Sasha Obama and Clifton Powell Jr.The Daily Mail UK. (ATLANTA, Ga.) Sasha Obama's new boyfriend is the son of Hollywood actor and Buckhead resident, Clifton Powell. The Gen-Z romance comes as no surprise to fans of the Obama family. The First Lady Michelle Obama alluded to her daughters, Malia, 23, and Sasha, 20, being in relationships on an episode of the Ellen Show. "Now they are bringing grown men home," says Michelle. "Before it was just, like, pop bands. Now they have boyfriends and real lives."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jeopardy!
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Fox News

Kathie Lee Gifford: Getting People To Share The Jesus They Know In The Latest Fox Nation Special

Legendary television personality Kathie Lee Gifford joins Fox Across America With Jimmy Failla to talk about the origins of her new Fox Nation special, “The Jesus I know”. “In this book that I wrote called “The Jesus I know” it came out last December, and this series is a result of the success of that book, that’s 25 interviews with people. And it’s not the Jesus I know that I talk about in this. No, it’s the Jesus they know. And that’s what makes it interesting. You know, my Jesus I know, I’ve already done probably three books on that. This came from, my literary agent is very different. We’re trying to cookie-cutter everybody these days make exactly the same or get off my planet. He is as different as a person can be from me. First off, he’s a man, he’s Asian, he’s gay and he grew up Buddhist. I am none of those things. I love this man. I appreciate him and I respect him. And he said, Kathie you know, in the last few books that we’ve done together, my favorite parts of the conversations you’ve had with people about your faith and their faith, whether it’s Craig Ferguson, when you’re on a movie set in the Highlands in Scotland, my movie, “Then Came You”. Or it’s Al Pacino sitting in my garden and we’re playing a game. Or it’s Kevin Costner who calls me one day to help me out with a project. That’s been my world. That’s not to namedrop. That’s just where my stories come from.”
RELIGION
Primetimer

Ellen DeGeneres becomes emotional as David Letterman offers her advice on ending her talk show

“I’m thrilled to be here, because anything I can do to help you in this moment, because it’s a bit emotional, I’m here for you, as I’ve always been,” Letterman told DeGeneres, urging her to take some time off after saying goodbye and admitting he was overwhelmed with adrenaline during his final weeks on his CBS Late Show in 2015. "I want to say thank you so much for being here,” DeGeneres told Letterman. "You are a brilliant man, you are my hero and being on your show really helped me as a comedian, as a person. You influenced me in so many ways. You just were my idol. You were so brilliant, and I just wanted to do anything that would impress you.”
CELEBRITIES
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
113K+
Followers
11K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy