Report: Bills hold pre-draft workout with Oklahoma's Perrion Winfrey

The Buffalo Bills did plenty of defensive line retooling already during free agency. All of those moves were highlighted by Von Miller along with the edge, but the middle of this unit got some attention, too.

Defensive tackles Tim Settle, Jordan Phillips and DaQuan Jones joined the Bills.

Could they just be the start? That might be the case with the 2022 NFL draft just around the corner.

According to Syracuse.com, Oklahoma tackle Perrion Winfrey had a pre-draft workout with the team:

Winfrey, a senior, appeared in 11 games last season. He put up impressive numbers, including 11 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks. He also forced a fumble.

Additionally, Winfrey profiles as the type of D-tackle the Bills like.

Buffalo always tabs versatile players for jobs and Winfrey can lineup in both the three and one-tech tackle spots. His 5.5 sacks show he can get to the opposing QB from the three while his 11 tackles for loss displays a potential one-tech ability to get into the backfield on rushing attempts.

Between those two roles, Pro Football Focus thinks Winfrey better suited for the three-tech.

Winfrey is labeled a Day 2 pick by most draft analysts. The Bills hold one pick in both the second and third rounds, respectively.