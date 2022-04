The temporary homeless shelter the City of Lodi has planned to establish will be located at the same location as the access center, according to city staff. Jennifer Rhyne, the city’s neighborhood services director, told the Lodi City Council during its Wednesday night meeting that the temporary facility will be located inside the warehouse at 710 N. Sacramento St., to add a layer of protection against the environment for the unhoused individuals that choose to use the shelter while the access center is developed.

LODI, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO