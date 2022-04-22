Thank you, Sen. King

When you think about getting older, it can be easy to jump to increasing aches and pains and having to stop activities that you once loved. But let me tell you, in my older years, I’ve been feeling better than...
What happened: The nomination of David Weil to lead the Labor Department's division responsible for enforcing minimum pay and overtime laws went down 47-53. (OK, it was technically a cloture vote to end debate on the pick, but you see our point.) Who voted no? Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin (W.Va.),...
WASHINGTON – The House earlier this month passed a bill legalizing marijuana nationwide, and now the focus shifts to the Senate to see if the Democratic majority passes similar legislation. The House bill was approved on April 1 by a 220-204 margin, with three Republicans voting in favor and two Democrats voting against it. The […]
ANN Arbor, Michigan approved a guaranteed income pilot program to pay $500 each month for three years to 100 low-income households. The program was proposed in October 2021 and approved Monday by the city council. Ann Arbor received $24.1million from the American Rescue Plan Act, and will allocate $1.6million of...
More than 50 House Republicans were at a Washington, D.C., fundraiser on Wednesday night for Harriet Hageman, Rep. Liz Cheney's challenger in Wyoming. It's a sign that a sizable part of the House GOP caucus is eager to get Cheney out of office — less than a year since they ousted her from her leadership position.
EXCLUSIVE: Two frontline Democrats have teamed up to warn the Biden administration of a looming immigration crisis if border agents no longer have a Trump-era tool to expel migrants from the country. Democratic Reps. Elissa Slotkin of Michigan and Abigail Spanberger of Virginia wrote a letter to the Biden Administration...
Kentucky has its old home. Alabama, its sweet home. Tennessee has Rocky Top, but there is no house there – and for good reason. Houses in Tennessee are increasingly hard to come by.On any given day there are more than 7,000 adults experiencing homelessness in Tennessee alone, according to the United States Interagency Council on Homelessness. That number rises to nearly 20,000 when you consider homeless students. That was in January 2020. The pandemic and rising housing prices have no doubt exacerbated this figure.Yet rather than try to help the people of the Volunteer State navigate this housing crisis, this...
Joe Biden has delivered what he said he was a promise to help lower the cost of living for struggling Americans – six months or so ahead of crucial elections that will determine the fate of his party.At a community college in Auburn, Washington, where the average age of the student body was 21, the 79-year-old president said he understood that too many people were struggling to make ends meet.In particular, he underscored the need to reduce the cost of prescription medicines, and said with the help of Congress, he would seek to peg the cost of insulin –...
SALT LAKE CITY — Former U.S. Sen. Orrin Hatch, the longest-serving Republican in Senate history and the longest-serving senator from Utah, died Saturday evening at the age of 88, the Hatch Foundation confirmed. According to the foundation, Hatch died at 5:30 p.m. local time surrounded by family. “Born the...
Lawmakers moved closer Thursday to an agreement on a scaled-back bipartisan compromise providing a fresh $10 billion to combat COVID-19, a deal that could set up final congressional approval next week. The price tag has been reduced from an earlier $15.6 billion agreement between the two parties that collapsed weeks...
Former Republican Sen. Orrin Hatch of Utah passed away at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday evening in Salt Lake City, surrounded by family, the Hatch Foundation announced in a statement. He was 88. “A man of wisdom, kindness, character, and compassion, Orrin G. Hatch was everything a United States Senator should...
Retired Sen. Orrin Hatch, the longest-serving Republican senator in U.S. history and the longest-serving from Utah, died Saturday at age 88. Matt Sandgren, executive director of the Hatch Foundation, said Hatch personified the American dream. “Born the son of a carpenter and plaster lather, he overcame the poverty of his...
The Senate has struck a $10 billion deal on COVID-19 support and relief, Senators Chuck Schumer and Mitt Romney announced Monday. The $10 billion will be allocated to the Department of Health and Human Services, $9.2 billion of which will go Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), according to Romney. Of that $9.2 billion, not less than $5 billion will go to research, develop, manufacture, produce, purchase, and administer therapeutics, and not less than $750 million will go to research and clinical trials for emerging coronavirus variants and to support the sustainment and expansion of vaccine manufacturing capacity, Romney said.
Coronavirus is sweeping through Washington, with several politicians reporting positive tests in recent days. Assistant Speaker of the House Katherine Clark and two Biden administration cabinet members — Former Rhode Island governor turned Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and Attorney General Merrick Garland — have tested positive for COVID-19 and will quarantine at home, according to their offices.
Former US senator Orrin Hatch, who retired in 2019 and is one of the longest-serving senators in US history, died on Saturday at age 88, his foundation announced. The Orrin G. Hatch Foundation wrote on its website that he "passed away at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 23, 2022 in Salt Lake City, Utah, surrounded by family."
WASHINGTON, DC (LOOTPRESS) – U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Ranking Member of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.), Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.), Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.), John Boozman (R-Ark.), Roger Wicker (R-Miss.), John Barrasso (R-Wyo.), John Cornyn (R-Texas), Rick Scott (R-Fla.), John Hoeven (R-N.D.), Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), and James Lankford (R-Okla.), today introduced legislation, known as the Real Emergencies Act, to clarify the president cannot use climate change as the basis to declare a national emergency.
From a poverty stricken pugilist in Pittsburgh to a politician from Utah who served longer than any other Republican senator in history, Orrin Hatch was a true-to-life rags-to-riches Horatio Alger success story. Or maybe he is better described as the originator of the “Utah way,” a rock-ribbed conservative who not...
