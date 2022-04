It’s going to take a significant package to trade for San Francisco 49ers wideout Deebo Samuel, and the New York Jets seem willing to do what it takes. Samuel, who enters the final year of his rookie contract, reportedly has requested to be traded by the 49ers. The 2021 First-Team All-Pro almost certainly will have a number of interested suitors with the Jets, one of the betting favorites to land Samuel, among the most viable landing spots.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 8 HOURS AGO