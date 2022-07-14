ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gambling

Prime Day board game deals 2022 - the best offers still available right now

By Benjamin Abbott
 2 days ago

The Prime Day board game deals have ended in their official capacity, but we're still seeing a lot of great discounts across a whole range of board games. If you've missed the sales event, or are just casually looking for a deal, then you'll still find some good price discounts - and absolutely good enough to jump on immediately.

Prime Day board game deals still on sale

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25x7i0_0fHJpiLF00

(Image credit: Future)

Jump straight to the latest Prime Day board game deals still available in your region:
- US deals
- UK deals

Sure, you may think the 48-hour Amazon Prime Day event and its fallout is just about laptops, Kindles, or TVs, but tabletop gaming gets its fair share of attention too. Last year's Prime Day offered discounts on everything from well-known classics to the best board games , for example, and this year saw some similar action - action that has continued, too. In fact, we've been very pleasantly surprised by how darn great some of 2022's offers have been so far and still are. When you combine that with how expensive most tabletop games are at full price, those Prime Day board game deals that are still going represent even better value.

GamesRadar's team knows their board games, so we've included useful tips on what the games are good for, and more all here on this page. Read on for everything you need to know to make the most of the Prime Day board game deals that are still available.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Chv0A_0fHJpiLF00

Get a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime
While this is now a bit unlikely to grant you access to any special deals now that the event has finished, it might be worth it to save on shipping still and you'll also bag the extra benefits like video and music streaming and Prime gaming. Just remember to cancel it before the $14.99/£7.99 per month cost kicks in if you're not interested in fully signing up.

Prime Day board game deals still available - USA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZBn0t_0fHJpiLF00

Blockbuster | $21.99 $8.53 at Amazon
Save $12 - It's unusual to see such a must-have party game drop so drastically in price, so we'd recommend jumping on this discount immediately. Seriously, Blockbuster is one of our go-to suggestions because it's so great, so it being featured in the Prime Day board game deals after they've officially finished is excellent news.
View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vWMcb_0fHJpiLF00

Disney Villainous | $39.99 $24.99 at Amazon
Save £18 - We have a real soft spot for the Villainous series, so seeing the strategy game come down in price for the Prime Day board game deals (not something that happens all too often, by the way) isn't an opportunity to miss if you ask us. It was a dollar cheaper yesterday on day two of the deals, but this is still an excellent price.
View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08SitR_0fHJpiLF00

Terraforming Mars | $69.95 $47.11 at Amazon
Save $31 - As an eternally popular game that always hits top 10 lists, we'd highly recommend grabbing Terraforming Mars while it's less expensive - it was lower over the past few days, but this is still $22 off.
View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33SXdN_0fHJpiLF00

Exploding Kittens | $19.99 $13.99 at Amazon
Save $6 - There's a reason this is such a beloved party game; it's easy to get into, engaging, and utterly hilarious. Highly recommended, especially at that price.
View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35122c_0fHJpiLF00

Mysterium | $54.99 $27.50 at Amazon
Save $27 - This spooky co-op game might have one of the best elevator pitches out there: one of the players is a ghost trying to solve their own murder. While we've seen Mysterium for less before, that's still one of its lower prices in today's Prime Day board games roundup.
View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NRUzB_0fHJpiLF00

Azul | $39.99 $27.99 at Amazon
Save $12 - This superb and surprisingly relaxing game has had a major price cut in the Prime Day board games roundup, and although it's been cheaper in the past, that's still an aggressively good price on one of the best puzzlers out there.
View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Kueva_0fHJpiLF00

Catan | $48.99 $30.14 at Amazon
Save $18 - So many fans got into board games because of Catan, and that makes this family-friendly classic a must-have on your shelf. This has actually gone down further since yesterday!
View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MHhst_0fHJpiLF00

D&D Starter Set | $19.99 $13.29 at Amazon
Save $7 - Even though there's a new D&D starter box coming our way before long, it's still worth considering this one. This older version is still the ideal entry-point to the series with an easy-to-follow adventure, a rulebook, pre-generated characters, and dice.
View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IOlUy_0fHJpiLF00

Codenames Duet | $24.95 $13.99 at Amazon
Save 44% - Those who prefer co-op to competitive play should look no further than Codenames Duet. Taking the association game of the beloved original and challenging you to work with rather than against each other, it's a standout of the Prime Day board game deals.
View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=491AF2_0fHJpiLF00

7 Wonders Architects | $49.99 $34.99 at Amazon
Save $15 - This bite-size version of 7 Wonders is an essential purchase, if you ask us; it might be better than the original. As such, seeing it fall to a low price in the Prime Day board game deals is too good an opportunity to miss.
View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YcPW1_0fHJpiLF00

Arkham Horror: Final Hour | $35.36 $29.99 at Amazon
Save 15% - This cleverly streamlined take on the Arkham Horror formula has always impressed us, so have no trouble in recommending it during the Prime Day board game deals.
View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NNU0G_0fHJpiLF00

Codenames | $19.95 $15.99 at Amazon
Save 20% - The first Codenames is often seen as a classic, and rightly so. Its word-association gameplay is gripping and very replayable, so seeing it drop in cost for the Prime Day board game deals is good news.
View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ijaw4_0fHJpiLF00

Spelljammer: Adventures in Space | $69.99 $41.99 at Amazon
Save $28 - This new science fantasy spin on D&D isn't even out yet, but it's already enjoying a hefty discount ahead of launching this August. Well worth a look if you'd been considering taking your party to the stars for your next adventure.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20wrL2_0fHJpiLF00

Wingspan | $65 $46.99 at Amazon
Save $182 - The oh-so-relaxing family game has been given a hefty discount for the Prime Day board game deals, so now's the time to get involved if you wanted to try Wingspan but were put off by the price.
View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VDF1J_0fHJpiLF00

Marvel United | $34.99 $14.80 at Amazon
Save $20 - The chibi-style Marvel adventure is currently sitting at a reduced price for the Prime Day board game deals, so don't miss your opportunity to get the family-friendly game for less.
View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Yy2x2_0fHJpiLF00

The Mind | $12.99 $10.99 at Amazon
Save $2 - Despite sounding simple, this little game is surprisingly hard. It's a great choice to kick off games night with friends, making this reduction as part of the Prime Day board game deals a winner.
View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40oYm1_0fHJpiLF00

Monopoly: Animal Crossing New Horizons Edition | $27.99 $17.49 at Amazon
Save $10 - Oof, that is an aggressively low price on this Animal Crossing-flavored Monopoly. If there's a gamer in the house that adores Nintendo's cheerful animal world, this will make an excellent gift.
View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FhYjy_0fHJpiLF00

Quests of Yore: Barley's Edition | $59.99 $40.70 at Amazon
Save $20 - If you want a breezier tabletop RPG or one that'll suit your kids, this is a perfect choice. Besides being more accessible, it's a lot of quirky fun. That's not far off its lowest ever price, either.
View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45vHfW_0fHJpiLF00

Splendor | $39.99 $25.16 at Amazon
Save $14 - You can get a very tidy saving on this beloved strategy game as part of today's Prime Day board game deals, and even though it has been cheaper in the past, this is its lowest price since December 2021.
View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N5KYZ_0fHJpiLF00

Catan Starfarers | $99 $85.16 at Amazon
Save $14 - This sci-fi spin on Catan has come tumbling down in cost ahead of the Prime Day board game deals, and even though that isn't its lowest price, it's the biggest discount we've seen since June 2021. Reductions are unusual for Starfarers, so don't miss out.
View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37UPSj_0fHJpiLF00

Linkee | $14.83 $11.83 at Amazon
Save $4 - When it comes to parties, Linkee is exactly what the doctor ordered. Because you split up into teams to figure out the connection between four seemingly random words, it's the ideal ice-breaker.
View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WlS97_0fHJpiLF00

Bunny Kingdom | $49.99 $28.49 at Amazon
Save $23 - Who knew that something so cute could also be so strategic? The excellent Bunny Kingdom has been slashed in price for the Prime Day board game deals, so we'd definitely suggest taking a look if you wanted something new for games night.
View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZGQHX_0fHJpiLF00

Spirit Island | $89.99 $65.98 at Amazon
Save $23 - This unusual strategy game takes an entirely novel approach in casting you as nature spirits attempting to stop colonists from ruining your home, and it comes highly recommended as a result. It's just one dollar off its lowest ever price as well, so don't miss it.
View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bQY0o_0fHJpiLF00

Anno 1800 | $69.95 $53.98 at Amazon
Save 23% - We've not seen this video game-inspired adaptation drop so low in price since October 2021, so there's no time like the present if you want to get your teeth into a new strategy board game.
View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43JSPT_0fHJpiLF00

Gloomhaven: Jaws of the Lion | $49.99 $19.99 at Amazon
Save $30 - This Gloomhaven prequel is an excellent way into the dense fantasy RPG, especially at that price. It's had a 60% cut in the Prime Day board game deals, which puts it way down to its lowest ever price. That's a full $10 less than it's ever been, too.
View Deal

Prime Day board game deals still available - UK

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09nQfq_0fHJpiLF00

Pandemic | £44.99 £22.95 at Amazon
Save £21 - OK, so the theme is a bit on the nose considering the last few years. But Pandemic existed long before COVID and is one of the best games out there, so seeing it drop to just five pence off its lowest ever price is pretty stellar. Trust us, it's a must-play.
View Deal

Disney Villainous | £39.99 £29.99 at Amazon
Save £10 - This is comfortably one of our favorite board games, and it's so rare to see it on offer. With that in mind, you shouldn't miss this low price. It's not the cheapest we've seen Villainous, but it's still pretty good all-round.
View Deal

Wingspan | £42.54 £33.99 at Amazon
Save £8 - You might roll your eyes at this game at the sight of its bird-focused mechanics and assume it's rather dull, but that'd be a mistake. This is a superb but oh-so-relaxing family game everyone needs on their shelf because it's so darn moreish. Seriously, give it a go.
View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HqWlP_0fHJpiLF00

Gloomhaven | £139.99 £76.98 at Amazon
Save £63 - Although it's expensive, this is a genuinely fantastic fantasy RPG that's well worth the money. It's only ever been a few quid cheaper than this and discounts below £80 are very rare, so we can't imagine the offer will last long.
View Deal

Codenames | £19.99 £11.99 at Amazon
Save £8 - The original Codenames is often seen as one of the best modern board games, so being able to grab it for a heavily-reduced 40% less is magic. That's its lowest ever price, too.
View Deal

Exploding Kittens | £19.99 £14.40 at Amazon
Save £6 - Want an awesome party game? Exploding Kittens will never disappoint. Accessible, bizarre, and quick, it's a great way to start the Prime Day board game deals.
View Deal

7 Wonders Architects | £39.99 $28.90 at Amazon
Save £11 - The original 7 Wonders is excellent but complicated, so seeing this streamlined, bite-size version drop down in price is an early highlight of the Prime Day board game deals. It's actually one of our top games of 2022 so far.
View Deal

Azul | £29.82 £22.99 at Amazon
Save £6 - This colourful game is totally mesmerising, and it's never been cheaper than this. The previous lowest-ever price was £26.99 back in March 2019, so you're getting a blinder of a deal here.
View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BKyA9_0fHJpiLF00

Descent: Legends of the Dark | £129.95 £90.99 at Amazon
Save £39 - This was our favorite game of 2021 thanks to a clever blend of video game and tabletop elements, so seeing it drop by 30% is awesome. In fact, it's never been this cheap; it's a solid £16 or so below the previous low price, making this one of today's better Prime Day board game deals.
View Deal

Splendor | £23.98 £16.99 at Amazon
Save £7 - This is just a couple of quid off Splendor's lowest ever price in the UK, and it's not been in this price range since the end of 2021. It's a bargain, in other words.
View Deal

Linkee | £22.99 £16.60 at Amazon
Save £5 - This is one of our new favorites when it comes to parties. Splitting your group up into two, it makes each team figure out the connection between four seemingly random words. That makes it a superb ice-breaker and a good option if you're playing with lots of people at once.

View Deal

The Mind | £10.99 £8.99 at Amazon
Save £2 - This is a game that feels like it shouldn't work, but it really does. Challenging players to put down number cards in the correct order without saying a word or gesturing, it forces you to come up with a new way to communicate and is a lot of silly fun as a result.
View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EaNXF_0fHJpiLF00

Everdell | £47.77 £34.49 at Amazon
Save £13 - With a gorgeous, painterly art-style, Everdell immediately catches the eye... and its fantastic gameplay will keep your attention long after. It's never been this cheap before, so don't miss out.
View Deal

Bunny Kingdom | £49.99 £37.57 at Amazon
Save £12 - If you assumed this would be a cute and sweet game, you thought wrong. It's a delightful strategy epic in which you have to conquer the kingdom, so seeing it drop in price for the post-Prime Day board game deals is great.
View Deal

Prime Day board game deals - FAQ

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Jy5fe_0fHJpiLF00

When will Prime Day board game deals start?

The date for 2022's Prime Day board game deals is now official: you can expect to nab some bargains as of mid-July. Actually, they're just a couple of weeks away now. Amazon recently confirmed that the sales event will take place from Tuesday July 12 to Wednesday July 13 , and although a few discounts are sure to appear before then, that 48-hour period is where most of the action happens.

This was something of a surprise; Prime Day board game deals normally happen on a Monday and Tuesday, so seeing them skip ahead to mid-week wasn't what we expected. However, it does mean we have slightly more time to prepare... and we're still getting a full two days of board game deals to spice up your week.

Speaking of which, Prime members will also be able to download some free video games (including the remastered Mass Effect trilogy, the Legendary Edition) during the event via Prime Gaming. Even if you don't get anything else, it's worth logging in for that.

Do I need a Prime membership for Prime Day board game deals?

Wondering whether you'll need a subscription to make the most of Prime Day board game deals? The answer is a firm 'yes'. As you may be able to tell from its name, Prime Day is all about giving members the cheapest prices. That puts many offers behind a paywall.

The competition (like Best Buy and Walmart) get in on the action with price cuts of their own

Fortunately, that doesn't mean you can't take advantage of reductions here and there. Some savings do go live for all Amazon users during the event. Plus, it's worth noting that the competition (like Best Buy and Walmart) get in on the action with price cuts of their own.

What to expect from Prime Day board game deals 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gHk9t_0fHJpiLF00

Gloomhaven: Jaws of the Lion hit a low price during last year's Prime Day board game deals, so here's hoping for a repeat in 2022 (Image credit: Cephalofair Games)

Much like Prime Day video game deals , tabletop doesn't always make the biggest wave during this sales event; many of the offers won't stray far from discounts we get all year round. However, that isn't to say you can't save a good chunk of money if you keep your eyes peeled. A saving is still a saving, after all.

As an example, you're practically guaranteed a win with classic board games such as Catan, the Pandemic board game , and Ticket to Ride . Even though they enjoy a reduction on the regular, we usually find their Prime Day prices to be better than usual.

Similarly, good parent-present candidates like Wingspan or Azul tend to be more affordable during sales like Prime Day as well. Because these can clock in at $50+ normally, it's a good time to invest.

It's a great opportunity to pick up cheaper party titles

All the same, we'd recommend keeping the closest eye on premium hobby games such as Terraforming Mars, Disney Villainous , Twilight Imperium, Gloomhaven (not to mention its smaller prequel, Jaws of the Lion), or Scythe. These also have their prices cut during sales events, and while most record lows are saved for Black Friday, you can still get the likes of Villainous - which doesn't normally enjoy a reduction - for much less than normal.

It's a great opportunity to pick up cheaper party titles by studios like Big Potato Games, too. Examples such as Blockbuster: The Game can come crashing down to a mere handful of dollars during events like this, reducing them to impulse-purchase territory.

Naturally, Prime Day board game deals aren't the only things worth looking into. The sales event also has a lot of other tech at massively reduced prices, including Prime Day laptop deals and Prime Day TV deals . If you want to keep your focus on tabletop though, don't miss the top board games for adults .

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

