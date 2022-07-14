Prime Day board game deals 2022 - the best offers still available right now

The Prime Day board game deals have ended in their official capacity, but we're still seeing a lot of great discounts across a whole range of board games. If you've missed the sales event, or are just casually looking for a deal, then you'll still find some good price discounts - and absolutely good enough to jump on immediately.

Prime Day board game deals still on sale

Sure, you may think the 48-hour Amazon Prime Day event and its fallout is just about laptops, Kindles, or TVs, but tabletop gaming gets its fair share of attention too. Last year's Prime Day offered discounts on everything from well-known classics to the best board games , for example, and this year saw some similar action - action that has continued, too. In fact, we've been very pleasantly surprised by how darn great some of 2022's offers have been so far and still are. When you combine that with how expensive most tabletop games are at full price, those Prime Day board game deals that are still going represent even better value.

GamesRadar's team knows their board games, so we've included useful tips on what the games are good for, and more all here on this page. Read on for everything you need to know to make the most of the Prime Day board game deals that are still available.

Prime Day board game deals still available - USA

Blockbuster | $21.99 $8.53 at Amazon

Save $12 - It's unusual to see such a must-have party game drop so drastically in price, so we'd recommend jumping on this discount immediately. Seriously, Blockbuster is one of our go-to suggestions because it's so great, so it being featured in the Prime Day board game deals after they've officially finished is excellent news.

Disney Villainous | $39.99 $24.99 at Amazon

Save £18 - We have a real soft spot for the Villainous series, so seeing the strategy game come down in price for the Prime Day board game deals (not something that happens all too often, by the way) isn't an opportunity to miss if you ask us. It was a dollar cheaper yesterday on day two of the deals, but this is still an excellent price.

Terraforming Mars | $69.95 $47.11 at Amazon

Save $31 - As an eternally popular game that always hits top 10 lists, we'd highly recommend grabbing Terraforming Mars while it's less expensive - it was lower over the past few days, but this is still $22 off.

Exploding Kittens | $19.99 $13.99 at Amazon

Save $6 - There's a reason this is such a beloved party game; it's easy to get into, engaging, and utterly hilarious. Highly recommended, especially at that price.

Mysterium | $54.99 $27.50 at Amazon

Save $27 - This spooky co-op game might have one of the best elevator pitches out there: one of the players is a ghost trying to solve their own murder. While we've seen Mysterium for less before, that's still one of its lower prices in today's Prime Day board games roundup.

Azul | $39.99 $27.99 at Amazon

Save $12 - This superb and surprisingly relaxing game has had a major price cut in the Prime Day board games roundup, and although it's been cheaper in the past, that's still an aggressively good price on one of the best puzzlers out there.

Catan | $48.99 $30.14 at Amazon

Save $18 - So many fans got into board games because of Catan, and that makes this family-friendly classic a must-have on your shelf. This has actually gone down further since yesterday!

D&D Starter Set | $19.99 $13.29 at Amazon

Save $7 - Even though there's a new D&D starter box coming our way before long, it's still worth considering this one. This older version is still the ideal entry-point to the series with an easy-to-follow adventure, a rulebook, pre-generated characters, and dice.

Codenames Duet | $24.95 $13.99 at Amazon

Save 44% - Those who prefer co-op to competitive play should look no further than Codenames Duet. Taking the association game of the beloved original and challenging you to work with rather than against each other, it's a standout of the Prime Day board game deals.

7 Wonders Architects | $49.99 $34.99 at Amazon

Save $15 - This bite-size version of 7 Wonders is an essential purchase, if you ask us; it might be better than the original. As such, seeing it fall to a low price in the Prime Day board game deals is too good an opportunity to miss.

Arkham Horror: Final Hour | $35.36 $29.99 at Amazon

Save 15% - This cleverly streamlined take on the Arkham Horror formula has always impressed us, so have no trouble in recommending it during the Prime Day board game deals.

Codenames | $19.95 $15.99 at Amazon

Save 20% - The first Codenames is often seen as a classic, and rightly so. Its word-association gameplay is gripping and very replayable, so seeing it drop in cost for the Prime Day board game deals is good news.

Spelljammer: Adventures in Space | $69.99 $41.99 at Amazon

Save $28 - This new science fantasy spin on D&D isn't even out yet, but it's already enjoying a hefty discount ahead of launching this August. Well worth a look if you'd been considering taking your party to the stars for your next adventure.



Wingspan | $65 $46.99 at Amazon

Save $182 - The oh-so-relaxing family game has been given a hefty discount for the Prime Day board game deals, so now's the time to get involved if you wanted to try Wingspan but were put off by the price.

Marvel United | $34.99 $14.80 at Amazon

Save $20 - The chibi-style Marvel adventure is currently sitting at a reduced price for the Prime Day board game deals, so don't miss your opportunity to get the family-friendly game for less.

The Mind | $12.99 $10.99 at Amazon

Save $2 - Despite sounding simple, this little game is surprisingly hard. It's a great choice to kick off games night with friends, making this reduction as part of the Prime Day board game deals a winner.

Monopoly: Animal Crossing New Horizons Edition | $27.99 $17.49 at Amazon

Save $10 - Oof, that is an aggressively low price on this Animal Crossing-flavored Monopoly. If there's a gamer in the house that adores Nintendo's cheerful animal world, this will make an excellent gift.

Quests of Yore: Barley's Edition | $59.99 $40.70 at Amazon

Save $20 - If you want a breezier tabletop RPG or one that'll suit your kids, this is a perfect choice. Besides being more accessible, it's a lot of quirky fun. That's not far off its lowest ever price, either.

Splendor | $39.99 $25.16 at Amazon

Save $14 - You can get a very tidy saving on this beloved strategy game as part of today's Prime Day board game deals, and even though it has been cheaper in the past, this is its lowest price since December 2021.

Catan Starfarers | $99 $85.16 at Amazon

Save $14 - This sci-fi spin on Catan has come tumbling down in cost ahead of the Prime Day board game deals, and even though that isn't its lowest price, it's the biggest discount we've seen since June 2021. Reductions are unusual for Starfarers, so don't miss out.

Linkee | $14.83 $11.83 at Amazon

Save $4 - When it comes to parties, Linkee is exactly what the doctor ordered. Because you split up into teams to figure out the connection between four seemingly random words, it's the ideal ice-breaker.

Bunny Kingdom | $49.99 $28.49 at Amazon

Save $23 - Who knew that something so cute could also be so strategic? The excellent Bunny Kingdom has been slashed in price for the Prime Day board game deals, so we'd definitely suggest taking a look if you wanted something new for games night.

Spirit Island | $89.99 $65.98 at Amazon

Save $23 - This unusual strategy game takes an entirely novel approach in casting you as nature spirits attempting to stop colonists from ruining your home, and it comes highly recommended as a result. It's just one dollar off its lowest ever price as well, so don't miss it.

Anno 1800 | $69.95 $53.98 at Amazon

Save 23% - We've not seen this video game-inspired adaptation drop so low in price since October 2021, so there's no time like the present if you want to get your teeth into a new strategy board game.

Gloomhaven: Jaws of the Lion | $49.99 $19.99 at Amazon

Save $30 - This Gloomhaven prequel is an excellent way into the dense fantasy RPG, especially at that price. It's had a 60% cut in the Prime Day board game deals, which puts it way down to its lowest ever price. That's a full $10 less than it's ever been, too.

Prime Day board game deals still available - UK

Pandemic | £44.99 £22.95 at Amazon

Save £21 - OK, so the theme is a bit on the nose considering the last few years. But Pandemic existed long before COVID and is one of the best games out there, so seeing it drop to just five pence off its lowest ever price is pretty stellar. Trust us, it's a must-play.

Disney Villainous | £39.99 £29.99 at Amazon

Save £10 - This is comfortably one of our favorite board games, and it's so rare to see it on offer. With that in mind, you shouldn't miss this low price. It's not the cheapest we've seen Villainous, but it's still pretty good all-round.

Wingspan | £42.54 £33.99 at Amazon

Save £8 - You might roll your eyes at this game at the sight of its bird-focused mechanics and assume it's rather dull, but that'd be a mistake. This is a superb but oh-so-relaxing family game everyone needs on their shelf because it's so darn moreish. Seriously, give it a go.

Gloomhaven | £139.99 £76.98 at Amazon

Save £63 - Although it's expensive, this is a genuinely fantastic fantasy RPG that's well worth the money. It's only ever been a few quid cheaper than this and discounts below £80 are very rare, so we can't imagine the offer will last long.

Codenames | £19.99 £11.99 at Amazon

Save £8 - The original Codenames is often seen as one of the best modern board games, so being able to grab it for a heavily-reduced 40% less is magic. That's its lowest ever price, too.

Exploding Kittens | £19.99 £14.40 at Amazon

Save £6 - Want an awesome party game? Exploding Kittens will never disappoint. Accessible, bizarre, and quick, it's a great way to start the Prime Day board game deals.

7 Wonders Architects | £39.99 $28.90 at Amazon

Save £11 - The original 7 Wonders is excellent but complicated, so seeing this streamlined, bite-size version drop down in price is an early highlight of the Prime Day board game deals. It's actually one of our top games of 2022 so far.

Azul | £29.82 £22.99 at Amazon

Save £6 - This colourful game is totally mesmerising, and it's never been cheaper than this. The previous lowest-ever price was £26.99 back in March 2019, so you're getting a blinder of a deal here.

Descent: Legends of the Dark | £129.95 £90.99 at Amazon

Save £39 - This was our favorite game of 2021 thanks to a clever blend of video game and tabletop elements, so seeing it drop by 30% is awesome. In fact, it's never been this cheap; it's a solid £16 or so below the previous low price, making this one of today's better Prime Day board game deals.

Splendor | £23.98 £16.99 at Amazon

Save £7 - This is just a couple of quid off Splendor's lowest ever price in the UK, and it's not been in this price range since the end of 2021. It's a bargain, in other words.

Linkee | £22.99 £16.60 at Amazon

Save £5 - This is one of our new favorites when it comes to parties. Splitting your group up into two, it makes each team figure out the connection between four seemingly random words. That makes it a superb ice-breaker and a good option if you're playing with lots of people at once.



The Mind | £10.99 £8.99 at Amazon

Save £2 - This is a game that feels like it shouldn't work, but it really does. Challenging players to put down number cards in the correct order without saying a word or gesturing, it forces you to come up with a new way to communicate and is a lot of silly fun as a result.

Everdell | £47.77 £34.49 at Amazon

Save £13 - With a gorgeous, painterly art-style, Everdell immediately catches the eye... and its fantastic gameplay will keep your attention long after. It's never been this cheap before, so don't miss out.

Bunny Kingdom | £49.99 £37.57 at Amazon

Save £12 - If you assumed this would be a cute and sweet game, you thought wrong. It's a delightful strategy epic in which you have to conquer the kingdom, so seeing it drop in price for the post-Prime Day board game deals is great.

Prime Day board game deals - FAQ

When will Prime Day board game deals start?

The date for 2022's Prime Day board game deals is now official: you can expect to nab some bargains as of mid-July. Actually, they're just a couple of weeks away now. Amazon recently confirmed that the sales event will take place from Tuesday July 12 to Wednesday July 13 , and although a few discounts are sure to appear before then, that 48-hour period is where most of the action happens.

This was something of a surprise; Prime Day board game deals normally happen on a Monday and Tuesday, so seeing them skip ahead to mid-week wasn't what we expected. However, it does mean we have slightly more time to prepare... and we're still getting a full two days of board game deals to spice up your week.

Speaking of which, Prime members will also be able to download some free video games (including the remastered Mass Effect trilogy, the Legendary Edition) during the event via Prime Gaming. Even if you don't get anything else, it's worth logging in for that.

Do I need a Prime membership for Prime Day board game deals?

Wondering whether you'll need a subscription to make the most of Prime Day board game deals? The answer is a firm 'yes'. As you may be able to tell from its name, Prime Day is all about giving members the cheapest prices. That puts many offers behind a paywall.

The competition (like Best Buy and Walmart) get in on the action with price cuts of their own

Fortunately, that doesn't mean you can't take advantage of reductions here and there. Some savings do go live for all Amazon users during the event. Plus, it's worth noting that the competition (like Best Buy and Walmart) get in on the action with price cuts of their own.

What to expect from Prime Day board game deals 2022

Gloomhaven: Jaws of the Lion hit a low price during last year's Prime Day board game deals, so here's hoping for a repeat in 2022

Much like Prime Day video game deals , tabletop doesn't always make the biggest wave during this sales event; many of the offers won't stray far from discounts we get all year round. However, that isn't to say you can't save a good chunk of money if you keep your eyes peeled. A saving is still a saving, after all.

As an example, you're practically guaranteed a win with classic board games such as Catan, the Pandemic board game , and Ticket to Ride . Even though they enjoy a reduction on the regular, we usually find their Prime Day prices to be better than usual.

Similarly, good parent-present candidates like Wingspan or Azul tend to be more affordable during sales like Prime Day as well. Because these can clock in at $50+ normally, it's a good time to invest.

It's a great opportunity to pick up cheaper party titles

All the same, we'd recommend keeping the closest eye on premium hobby games such as Terraforming Mars, Disney Villainous , Twilight Imperium, Gloomhaven (not to mention its smaller prequel, Jaws of the Lion), or Scythe. These also have their prices cut during sales events, and while most record lows are saved for Black Friday, you can still get the likes of Villainous - which doesn't normally enjoy a reduction - for much less than normal.

It's a great opportunity to pick up cheaper party titles by studios like Big Potato Games, too. Examples such as Blockbuster: The Game can come crashing down to a mere handful of dollars during events like this, reducing them to impulse-purchase territory.

Naturally, Prime Day board game deals aren't the only things worth looking into. The sales event also has a lot of other tech at massively reduced prices, including Prime Day laptop deals and Prime Day TV deals . If you want to keep your focus on tabletop though, don't miss the top board games for adults .

