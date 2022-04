Now this is more like it. Arcade Fire became the biggest indie rock band of their generation — a band that eventually moved beyond “indie rock” in every capacity — via painfully earnest to-the-rafters bombast. But their last grand statement was an attempt to satirize the emptiness of tech-addled 21st century life via a bleary, cynical art project, one that played against their strengths and cast their corniest, clumsiest tendencies in an unflattering light. What stuck with me most was the ephemera: The campaign surrounding 2017’s Everything Now involved a video with a “skip ad” button that could not be clicked, a Twitter account for a fake corporation that bantered with the band’s official online presence, and even a preemptive parody of this website’s own review of the album at the center of this onslaught. (Sadly, the link now redirects to arcadefire.com; R.I.P. Stereoyum.)

MUSIC ・ 21 HOURS AGO