Hamilton County, IN

Judge rejects plea deal for priest charged with sexually abusing minor

By Syndicated Content
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. – A judge rejected the plea deal for a central Indiana priest charged in a sex abuse case involving a minor. David Marcotte planned to plead guilty to one count of dissemination of matter harmful to minors. In exchange, two other charges—child solicitation...

