Running the state’s largest law firm takes a proven, courageous leader

As a seventh-generation Idahoan, I am increasingly angry at the contemptuous tone from candidates who have recently arrived in Idaho to “fix” it. These candidates display a breathtaking ignorance of the respectful history of our state. I grew up admiring Cecil Andrus AND Phil Batt: Jim McClure AND Frank Church. As an Idaho senate page in the 1970s, I learned how legislators comport themselves from the likes of Norma Dobler, Walter Yarborough, Israel Merrill, David Little, Edith Miller Klein, Mike Mitchell, Mark Ricks, and Chick Bilyeu. Equally competent, dignified lawmakers who still exist in our legislature are now under siege. My anger boiled over during a recent forum where transplant candidates said they “love Idaho” repeatedly as prelude to their screes about how much it needs THEM to fix it. Whether I agree with incumbents or not, newcomers who actually disdain Idaho have no right to “serve” it. One word befits these mean-spirited opportunists: carpetbaggers. Newcomers who respect and invigorate our state richly deserve welcome. The others merit the same contempt the original carpetbaggers received.

