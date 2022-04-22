ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Running the state’s largest law firm takes a proven, courageous leader

By Jim Jones
Idaho State Journal
 3 days ago

Raul Labrador recently expressed some crankiness toward me for questioning his understanding of what the Idaho attorney general’s job duties are. Based on what he says, you would think that the attorney general just devotes his time to helping extremist lawmakers draft their legislation and signing onto legal briefs written by...

Idaho State Journal

GOP primary for Idaho governor is one for the history books

BOISE — Idaho is facing a novel prospect in the GOP primary for governor this year: A sitting governor challenged by his lieutenant governor of the same party for the first time since 1938, along with a slew of other candidates in an eight-way race. Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin, of Idaho Falls, has run a flashy but chaotic campaign against Gov. Brad Little, with other active GOP challengers including Eagle businessman Ed Humphreys, who’s been campaigning full-time for a year; and Bonner County Commissioner Steve...
IDAHO STATE
The Independent

Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
PROTESTS
WTAP

Governor Jim Justice Signs Senate Bill 570 Into Law

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The bill will be for new guidelines for law enforcement to follow. It requires officers to be trained on how to respond to people on the autism spectrum, suffer from dementia and Alzheimer’s. These individuals will be those who are victim, witness, or suspected of...
PARKERSBURG, WV
The Independent

Florida activist seeks to ban Bible from schools for being too ‘woke’

A complaint has been filed with at least eight school districts in Florida to ban the Bible, arguing that the holy book’s contents fall under topics “prohibited” by a controversial new state law.Florida governor Ron DeSantis last Friday signed new guidelines of the Stop the Wrongs to Our Kids and Employees (WOKE) or the Stop WOKE Act that had become law last month.The law aims to limit discussions in businesses and schools around Critical Race Theory, which Mr DeSantis called a “pernicious” ideology. The legislation prohibits instruction that suggests members of one race are inherently racist and a person’s...
RELIGION
Idaho State Journal

Picking your legislative battles

Mr. Chad Christensen is running for a seat in the Idaho legislature for District #35. Mr. Christensen appears to be more interested in pleasing the Idaho Freedom Foundation than he is in solving Idaho problems. His choices in picking which legislative battles to fight shows he is unfit for public office. This year he voted against a change in Idaho teacher’s health insurance (HB-443). This recently passed legislation, is a win win for the State of Idaho and a bigger win for the teachers. Mr. Christensen last year fought to reduce the funding for Boise State University over feminine hygiene products in the women’s rest rooms (HB-776) This battle earned him a degrading nickname. His choices in which legislative battles to fight shows a total lack of leadership and concern for real pressing issues faced by our state.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Contemptuous tone

As a seventh-generation Idahoan, I am increasingly angry at the contemptuous tone from candidates who have recently arrived in Idaho to “fix” it. These candidates display a breathtaking ignorance of the respectful history of our state. I grew up admiring Cecil Andrus AND Phil Batt: Jim McClure AND Frank Church. As an Idaho senate page in the 1970s, I learned how legislators comport themselves from the likes of Norma Dobler, Walter Yarborough, Israel Merrill, David Little, Edith Miller Klein, Mike Mitchell, Mark Ricks, and Chick Bilyeu. Equally competent, dignified lawmakers who still exist in our legislature are now under siege. My anger boiled over during a recent forum where transplant candidates said they “love Idaho” repeatedly as prelude to their screes about how much it needs THEM to fix it. Whether I agree with incumbents or not, newcomers who actually disdain Idaho have no right to “serve” it. One word befits these mean-spirited opportunists: carpetbaggers. Newcomers who respect and invigorate our state richly deserve welcome. The others merit the same contempt the original carpetbaggers received.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

California man with Pocatello ties gets life in prison in Montana deputy's death

TOWNSEND, Montana (AP) — A California man was sentenced Friday to life in prison without parole for his role in the death of a Montana sheriff’s deputy, who prosecutors said was shot by the defendant’s son after being provoked into a high-speed chase. District Judge Kathy Seeley sentenced Lloyd Barrus, to three life terms to be served concurrently after he was found guilty by a jury of accountability to deliberate homicide in the May 2017 death of Broadwater County Deputy Mason Moore. ...
TOWNSEND, MT
Daily Voice

Elmsford Judge Should Be Removed From Office, State Commission Rules

A New York state commission that oversees judicial conduct has ruled that a Westchester County judge should be removed from office. Attorneys and justices on the commission voted Elmsford Village Court Justice Carlos Gonzalez should be removed from office in connection with six incidents of misconduct with clients. Gonzalez, a...
ELMSFORD, NY
Idaho State Journal

Crossroads in Idaho politics

It appears that certain politicians seem to be running on the idea that lies are permissible when trying to gain certain government positions. It seems that (Truth), for some reason unknown to normal voters, is trying to be purged from all conversations about anything and everything that used to be socially unacceptable to society as a whole. But lies are now being used to divert sensibility and relevance from political conversations as a distraction from the personal inadequacies of violent, right wing fascists trying to influence hate as a necessary value to have, to hold office.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Fish and Game’s first K-9 officer Pepper retires

After 11 years of service to the Idaho Fish and Game Department across the state, Pepper, the agency’s first K-9 officer has officially retired from service. Pepper, a black lab who worked alongside handler Senior Conservation Officer Jim Stirling of Twin Falls retired on March 15, 2022. Pepper was trained to provide specific skills to the enforcement efforts of the Department, which included tracking people, evidence searches for items with a human scent, firearms or gun powder, as well as wildlife detection. ...
TWIN FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Former U.S. Sen. Orrin Hatch dies

Longtime U.S. senator and former presidential candidate Orrin Hatch of Utah died Saturday at age 88. The news was announced by the Hatch Foundation, which issued the following statement:. "The Hatch Foundation sadly announces the passing of Senator Orrin G. Hatch — the Chairman Emeritus of the Hatch Foundation, former...
UTAH STATE
Idaho State Journal

Boise accountability office releases 2017 shooting report

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The recently formed Office of Police Accountability for the city of Boise has released a report on a March 2017 shooting that found the six officers involved acted in self-defense. The accountability office formed in July 2021 and recently came under scrutiny when the Idaho...
BOISE, ID

