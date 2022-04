Happiness is a state of mind that can be a very simple yet very complex thing at the same time. You can be a "happy" person but still have your fair share of bad days. But overall, true happiness is about appreciating the little things, celebrating the small victories in life, being thankful for what you do have instead of getting overwhelmed with what you don't have, achieving life balance the best you can, and finding things to do that you enjoy doing.

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO