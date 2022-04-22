BPD to Outsource Parking Patrol

Overnight rain which moved through the Southland caused a massive leak in the roof of a Target store in Alhambra in the early morning hours Friday and collapsed a portion of the roof. Cell phone video provided to CBSLA showed a portion of the ceiling completely collapsed inside the Target, located at 2210 Poplar Blvd. Large puddles of water were visible on the floor of the store, with some merchandise appearing to have suffered water damage. There were no reported injuries. An official at the scene told CBSLA that the ceiling was so badly damaged that cleanup efforts were too dangerous to begin. Engineers were being brought in to assess the damage. The total extent of the damage to the building and its merchandise was unclear. The store posted a sign saying it would be closed until further notice. The storm was expected to move out by Friday morning, with the rain giving way to cool, breezy conditions throughout the day.

ALHAMBRA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO