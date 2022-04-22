ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

People Who Broke Up With Their Partners Over Disagreements About Kids — What Happened?

By Jess Goodwin
 3 days ago

When it comes to romantic relationships, anything to do with kids — like how to raise them or whether to even have them at all — can be a major point of contention.

For example, I stopped seeing a guy I really liked because I ultimately realized I didn't ever want to be a parent (something I'd already been 95% certain about), while he was sure he did eventually want to have kids.

(Fortunately, I've since learned my lesson and now steer clear of parents and hopeful parents altogether.)

But sometimes, it's not enough to just want to raise kids — if a couple's parenting styles clash, it can lead to major trouble.

If you had a relationship end because of a disagreement about kids, tell me about it in the comments for a chance to be featured in a BuzzFeed Community post.

BuzzFeed

