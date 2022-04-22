People Who Broke Up With Their Partners Over Disagreements About Kids — What Happened?
When it comes to romantic relationships, anything to do with kids — like how to raise them or whether to even have them at all — can be a major point of contention.WWE / Via giphy.com
For example, I stopped seeing a guy I really liked because I ultimately realized I didn't ever want to be a parent (something I'd already been 95% certain about), while he was sure he did eventually want to have kids.Fox Searchlight / Via giphy.com
(Fortunately, I've since learned my lesson and now steer clear of parents and hopeful parents altogether.)
